Move Happy Group Announces Nationwide Expansion of Reliable Moving Services

Established mover extends full-service residential, commercial, and long-distance relocation solutions across the U.S.

KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KAPOLEI, HI -- Move Happy Group, a full-service moving and storage provider with more than three decades of experience, today announced a nationwide expansion of its professional relocation services, extending its operational footprint beyond its core markets to serve customers across the United States. The move builds on the company’s long-standing presence in Los Angeles and subsequent growth into major hubs such as New York City, Seattle, and Hawaii. From its operations in Kapolei, Move Happy Group is positioning itself as a trusted local moving company in Kapolei, HI while simultaneously scaling a standardized service model for residential, commercial, luxury, and military relocations nationwide. As part of the expansion, the company is enhancing logistics capabilities and staffing to support both intrastate and interstate moves, with emphasis on guaranteed delivery dates and detailed route planning. Customers seeking a licensed moving company in Kapolei, HI will have access to the same systems, safety protocols, and quality controls that Move Happy Group is deploying across its broader network. Move Happy Group’s national rollout is designed to support local, regional, and cross-country relocations, including corporate moves and complex multi-phase projects. Its team of coordinators and drivers is trained to manage high-volume schedules while maintaining transparent, upfront pricing free of hidden fees. The expansion leverages the company’s 250,000 square feet of secure, state-of-the-art storage facilities, which accommodate short- and long-term storage for both residential and commercial clients. The company’s service model emphasizes meticulous planning, comprehensive packing, and property protection measures such as building and floor coverings. These standards are being codified and implemented across all new markets to ensure consistency for customers who turn to Move Happy Group as their preferred long distance movers . In addition, the company continues to invest in weekly staff training, technology upgrades, and service refinements aimed at improving safety, speed, and overall customer experience. With over 250,000 completed moves and a 4.9 out of 5 customer rating, Move Happy Group’s expansion strategy focuses on giving individuals and businesses a streamlined, dependable moving option wherever they are located. The company’s nationwide service offering is intended to reduce the stress typically associated with relocation and allow customers to focus on the opportunities presented by their next chapter.About Move Happy: Move Happy is a full-service moving and storage company that has been relocating individuals, families, and businesses since 1991. With more than 30 years of experience and over 250,000 completed moves, the company operates as a one-stop provider for local, long-distance, international, residential, commercial, luxury, and military relocations. Move Happy combines meticulous planning, safety-focused operations, and efficient logistics with a 4.9/5 customer rating and approximately 250,000 square feet of secure, state-of-the-art storage facilities. Founded in the Los Angeles area, Move Happy developed deep expertise in navigating local regulations, parking, and traffic before expanding into major markets including New York City, Seattle, Hawaii, and additional U.S. regions. Its core values emphasize transparency through guaranteed, upfront pricing with no hidden fees; reliability through on-time, guaranteed delivery dates and precise logistics; and protection through comprehensive packing, building and floor safeguards, and careful handling of customer belongings. The company also prioritizes continuous improvement, conducting weekly staff training and regularly updating service standards to meet evolving customer needs. Its customer care model features responsive support and service touches designed to reduce the stress of moving, including added amenities for complex relocations. Move Happy’s mission is to make every move fast, safe, and fairly priced, enabling customers to move with confidence and focus on the excitement of their next chapter.ContactMedia Contact: Communications Department press@imovehappy.com https://imovehappy.com/

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