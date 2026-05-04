Move Happy Group Expands Premium Moving Services Across Hawaii and Mainland U.S.

Kapolei-based Move Happy Group announces expanded local and long-distance moving services throughout Hawaii and the continental United States.

KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KAPOLEI, HI -- Move Happy Group, a Kapolei-based residential and commercial moving company, announced an expansion of its premium moving services across Hawaii and the mainland United States, strengthening its capacity to support families and businesses with relocations of all sizes. Building on its established reputation as trusted local movers in Kapolei, HI , Move Happy Group is scaling operations and logistics to meet rising demand for reliable, full-service relocations. The company is enhancing route coverage between the Hawaiian Islands and key mainland destinations, providing customers with coordinated packing, loading, transportation, and unpacking options tailored to local, inter-island, and cross-country moves. As fully insured and professionally trained licensed movers in Kapolei, HI, Move Happy Group emphasizes careful handling of household goods, commercial equipment, and specialty items. The expanded service model is designed to streamline moves for clients relocating for military assignments, work transfers, education, or lifestyle changes, while maintaining transparent pricing and clear communication from initial quote through final delivery. The company’s long-haul division is also growing to support customers seeking dependable long distance movers capable of coordinating complex mainland and inter-island relocations. Through optimized routing, schedule flexibility, and a focus on customer service, Move Happy Group aims to reduce downtime for commercial clients and minimize disruption for households in transition. Move Happy Group’s expanded footprint comes as more residents and businesses look for professionally managed moves that combine local expertise in Hawaii with the logistical capabilities necessary for mainland relocations. The company continues to invest in trained crews, well-maintained equipment, and efficient processes to support moves ranging from small apartments to large commercial facilities. For more information about services or to request a customized moving quote, customers can contact Move Happy Group directly or visit the company online.About Move Happy Group: Move Happy Group is a professional moving company based in Kapolei, Hawaii, providing residential and commercial relocation services throughout Hawaii and the mainland United States. The company offers full-service solutions, including packing, loading, transportation, unloading, and setup for local, inter-island, and long-distance moves. With trained crews, insured operations, and a focus on careful handling and clear communication, Move Happy Group is committed to delivering efficient, reliable, and customer-focused moving experiences for households, businesses, and military families.ContactMedia Contact: Media Relations info@imovehappy.com https://imovehappy.com/

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