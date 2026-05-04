LSOG Work Group Meeting #2 - Review of LSOG forest ecology and science
MAINE, May 11 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: May 11, 2026
Start Time: 1:00 PM
Location: MFS Bolton Hill Facility, 2870 North Belfast Ave, Augusta, ME 04330 OR Zoom
Meeting description/purpose:
The public may attend work group meetings in person or online. To participate online, advanced registration is required. To request accommodation for special needs, please contact us in advance - typically at least five business days before the meeting by phone, email, or TTY/TDD. There will be a public comment period of 5 to 10 minutes near the end of each meeting.
Related documents (if any):
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For further information, contact:
Name: Andrew Whitman
Phone: 207-557-0781
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