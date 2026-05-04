BeAnywhere Revolutionizes Renting and Global Living in Bangkok with AI-Powered Platform

BeAnywhere founders in Bangkok

BeAnywhere's AI-powered platform and App simplifies cross-border relocation and renting for expats, digital nomads, and remote workers in Bangkok

Living anywhere shouldn’t feel harder than booking a flight—so we fixed it with BeAnywhere with AI” — Tom Nash

BANGKOK, THAILAND, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeAnywhere , an AI-powered platform designed to streamline cross-border relocation and living, today announced its official launch in Bangkok . The company aims to build the digital infrastructure for a new generation of globally mobile individuals, including expats, digital nomads, remote workers, and international entrepreneurs.Founded by entrepreneur Tom Nash and fintech leader Dr Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, BeAnywhere addresses longstanding inefficiencies in the relocation process. Despite increasing globalization of work and income, the experience of moving and living across borders remains fragmented, opaque, and reliant on outdated systems.“Global mobility has evolved rapidly, but the infrastructure supporting it has not kept pace, we are building a platform that brings structure, transparency, and efficiency to the experience of living internationally.” said Dr Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, Co-Founder of BeAnywhere.Addressing a Growing Global Market:BeAnywhere enters a market of more than 50 million globally mobile individuals. This includes not only traditional expatriates but also a rapidly expanding segment of digital nomads, remote professionals, international founders, and lifestyle-driven retirees.These users share common needs: reliable housing, trusted local services, and streamlined relocation processes. However, existing solutions remain fragmented across search engines, social media platforms, and informal networks, creating inefficiencies and uncertainty.Bangkok as a Strategic Launch Market:The company selected Bangkok as its initial launch market due to its position as a global hub for mobility. The city attracts a diverse mix of corporate professionals, digital nomads, and entrepreneurs, supported by favorable cost of living and increasing government support for international talent.Despite this demand, key aspects of the ecosystem—such as property discovery, agent networks, and local services—remain unstructured and difficult to navigate. BeAnywhere aims to address these gaps through a unified platform.Defining a New Category: Expat Infrastructure Technology:BeAnywhere is positioning itself beyond traditional property platforms by introducing a new category it defines as Expat Infrastructure Technology. The platform consolidates multiple elements of the relocation journey into a single interface, including:Verified property listingsStructured, agent-led supply with approval workflowsExpat-focused neighbourhood insightsAI-powered search and discoveryBy consolidating fragmented workflows into one platform, BeAnywhere enables users to explore global living solutions seamlessly. https://beanywhere.co AI-Powered Search and Personalization:At the core of the platform is a conversational AI interface that enables users to search using natural language queries. Rather than navigating complex filters, users can describe their preferences and receive curated results aligned with their lifestyle and budget.Users can discover AI-powered property search in Bangkok through tailored, intent-based recommendations designed for globally mobile professionals.Over time, the platform is expected to evolve into a personalized decision engine, supporting users throughout their global living journey.Expanding Toward a Full-Service Ecosystem:While the platform initially focuses on property discovery, BeAnywhere plans to expand into a comprehensive ecosystem supporting all aspects of relocation and living abroad. Future capabilities will include:Verified services such as visa assistance, legal support, healthcare, and insuranceEnd-to-end relocation workflows, including contracts, payments, and documentationLocal onboarding solutions such as banking, telecommunications, and transportCommunity and networking featuresReaders can learn more about the BeAnywhere platform and vision as the company continues to expand its global infrastructure.Positioned for a Structural Shift:The launch comes amid a structural shift in global mobility, driven by remote work, cross-border income, and government initiatives to attract international talent. As global living becomes increasingly mainstream, demand for integrated digital solutions is expected to grow significantly.“BeAnywhere is not just a product—it is infrastructure for a borderless generation,” said Tom Nash, Co-Founder of BeAnywhere. “Our goal is to make living anywhere in the world as seamless as it should be in a digital-first era.”About BeAnywhere:BeAnywhere is an AI-powered platform building the infrastructure for global living. Designed for expats, digital nomads, remote workers, and international founders, the platform enables users to discover housing, access services, and manage relocation through a unified digital experience.For more information, visit: https://beanywhere.co Media Contact:Nathasa IntawongMarketing & PRnathasa.i@beanywhere.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.