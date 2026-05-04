Azalee Group Shares Japan's Aging Lessons at STS Forum Japan-Thailand 2026

Speakers and recognized contributors at the Appreciation Ceremony of STS forum Japan–Thailand Symposium 2026, Bangkok. Dr. Koji Kurusu of Azalee Group is among the speakers receiving plaques. Dr. Koji Kurusu lectures on preventive care and post-stroke rehabilitation at Thammasat University Business School (ABCD Center), April 27, 2026. The slide lists Japan's top five causes of long-term care need.

Thailand is aging faster than Japan; CEO shared Japan's policy and care lessons in the keynote, and lectured on rehabilitation at Thammasat University.

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Koji Kurusu, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Azalee Group — an integrated provider of medical, long-term care, disability support, and education services in Tokyo — served as the keynote speaker for the "Aging Society and Economic Impact" session at STS forum Japan-Thailand Symposium 2026 , held at the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.The two-day symposium (April 24-25) is co-organized by Thailand's National Research Council (NRCT), under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, together with Japan's Science and Technology in Society forum (STS forum). This year's theme was "The Great Convergence: AI-Driven Health, Environment and Bio-Economy," with parallel sessions on energy, health, and the bio-economy, each led by its own keynote speaker. Dr. Kurusu was invited to lead the aging society session.STS forum, founded in Kyoto, is an international platform sometimes described as "the Davos of academia." Past sessions have featured remarks from His Majesty the Emperor of Japan and a keynote from the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. H.E. Masato Otaka, Japanese Ambassador to Thailand, was also present during the Bangkok edition.Thailand Is Aging Faster Than Japan DidDr. Kurusu opened his keynote with a side-by-side comparison of demographic indicators. Japan's fertility rate stands at 1.20, among the lowest in the world, while Thailand's is now 1.16, below Japan. By 2040, those aged 60 and over are projected to make up 40% of Japan's population and 31% of Thailand's. The care workforce gap by 2040 is projected at roughly 570,000 in Japan and 100,000 in Thailand."Thailand today mirrors Japan 20 years ago — but it is aging faster, with fewer resources to respond," Dr. Kurusu said. He shared lessons from Japan's experience with universal long-term care insurance (introduced in 2000), pension reform, raising the retirement age, and increasing female and elderly workforce participation.The Real Answer Is Human Connection — Tools Just Help Us Get ThereIn the second half of his keynote, Dr. Kurusu walked through several technologies Azalee Group deploys at its own facilities. He was careful to position them as instruments, not answers: "These are not a replacement for care. They are tools that give our staff back the time and attention to be present with each resident."Muscle Suit CARE (CoreHealth, Inc.) — a wearable device developed by CoreHealth, a Tokyo University of Science startup, designed for posture correction and joint extension. At Azalee facilities, it is used in rehabilitation to help older adults improve posture and build core strength.Toppan Safety Floor — a shock-absorbing flooring developed by Toppan that reduces the risk of fractures from falls, a leading trigger for becoming bedridden in both Japan and Thailand.Voxela AI — an AI platform from Voxela, Inc. that automates documentation and other indirect tasks, returning caregivers' time to the people they care for."What ultimately sustains quality of life for older adults isn't the technology — it's the connection between people," Dr. Kurusu told the audience.Lecture at Thammasat UniversityOn April 27, Dr. Kurusu lectured at Thammasat University Business School (TBS) — Thailand's second-oldest university — for a seminar titled "Preventive Care to Avoid Bedridden," hosted by the ABCD Center (Aging Business and Care Development Center). His talk focused on post-stroke rehabilitation and fall prevention, two of the most pressing care challenges in Thailand. The ABCD Center, led by Asst. Prof. Dr. Duangjai Lorothai, is the leading academic and professional hub in Thailand for the "business of aging" and is actively introducing Japan's Functional Recovery Care (FRC) approach into the Thai market.Toward Closer Ties with Thailand and BeyondJapan and Thailand share a common challenge in addressing the impact of aging populations, and Azalee Group sees the discussions held in Bangkok as a starting point for ongoing dialogue with Thai partners. The group operates an integrated network in Tokyo — including special nursing homes, rehabilitation clinics, disability support services, and licensed early-childhood facilities — built around its "Care from Age 0 to 100" philosophy, and welcomes overseas operators, government delegations, and researchers interested in visiting, exchanging ideas, or comparing approaches to aging. Azalee Group views international collaboration as a two-way exchange and looks forward to learning from peers abroad as well.About Azalee GroupFounded by Dr. Koji Kurusu in 1999, Azalee Group is an integrated medical, long-term care, disability support, and education group headquartered in Edogawa City, Tokyo. The group runs special nursing homes, day services, home care, rehabilitation clinics, disability support services, and licensed early-childhood facilities, organized around a "Care from Age 0 to 100" philosophy. Dr. Kurusu serves as a board member of the Japan Association for Independence Support Care and Power Rehabilitation, and as a Visiting Researcher at Tokyo University of Science.

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