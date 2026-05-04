Dictator for a Day Finally Sees the Light of Day

We're going to Make America Guffaw Again.

Off the wall musical comedy hits major streaming platforms.

We're going to Make America Guffaw Again.” — J-L Cauvin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Featuring topnotch celebrity impressionists, a standout cast, veteran professional dancers, and nearly a dozen songs falling somewhere between Tom Lehrer and “Weird Al” Yankovic, when Dictator for a Day premiered off-Broadway in October 2024, renowned reviewer Peter Filichia wrote, "I've seen all the great mimics who have done marvelous impersonations . . . but I have never, ever, ever seen one as accomplished as J-L Cauvin. It's a performance that demands to be seen."Finally, this month, Dictator for a Day has seen sunrise on YouTube, Apple TV, Xumo, Google TV, and Tubi. “We think our film is not only a niche laugh riot,” said DFAD Director/Producer Thomas Ryan Ward. “But it also has broad comedic appeal across a wide American spectrum that now more than ever just needs to laugh.”Dictator for a Day co-stars seasoned comics Rory Scholl and Sammy “the Deuce” Kassin. The cast is preparing both for additional live appearances in support of the film as well as a sequel film and is available upon request for all media interviews. Said J-L Cauvin, “The show is very, very strong and will succeed bigly because I’m in it.”

Dictator for a Day Trailer

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