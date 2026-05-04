The Heart Collectors: Award-Nominated Folk Group Launch 'Toward the Dawn'—20-State USA Tour of Music, Unity & Connection

The Heart Collectors 2026 USA Tour

IFMA-nominated quartet arrive in the USA for a coast-to-coast tour built not just around performance, but around purpose.

We're coming to show up at a time when so many people are searching for love, light and truth - to sing for love, to unify, to inspire and remind people that something beautiful is possible.” — Kymrie Henge, Lead Vocalist & Co-Founder, The Heart Collectors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heart Collectors, the Australian “Ethereal Epic Folk" quartet whose fifth album 'The Space Between' earned a Best Album nomination at the International Folk Music Awards 2025 alongside Sierra Ferrell, have arrived in the US this week for their "Toward the Dawn" USA tour - a three-month, 20-state journey the band describes as far more than a concert run.

Kicking off this week on the west coast, the tour will carry the band through Oregon, Washington, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Colorado and beyond, through August 2026. It follows the band's landmark 2024 "Austin to Boston” run, which sold out 13 consecutive shows and was extended by audience demand into a full nine months across the USA and Canada.

This time, the band is arriving with an explicit sense of mission.

"We're not just coming to tour for our own sake," says Kymrie Henge, lead vocalist and co-founder. "We're coming to show up at a time when so many people are searching for love, light and truth. We feel purposed to be a living, breathing wave of positive energy across the country, to sing for love, to unify, to inspire and to remind people that something beautiful is still possible. That's what this tour is about."

The Heart Collectors - Henge (vocals, piano, bodhran), Reuben Loire (vocals, guitar), Mobius Barnaby (vocals, cello), and Tristan DaFoe (vocals, mandolin, banjo, guitar) - have built a reputation for live performances that dissolve the boundary between artist and audience. Their sound, rooted in the spirit of 60s and 70s folk and roots music, layers bowed cello, melodic banjo, atmospheric electric guitar, piano and 4 outstanding voices into what has come to be called “Ethereal Epic Folk” with a Celtic twist - moving from intimate harmony-led ballads to expansive, anthem-scale moments within a single set.

"We can't build this wave of love alone," Henge says. "Every like, every share, every person who brings a friend to a show... that's how we reach more and more hearts. We're asking people to become 'Heart Collectors' with us. We call it the 'Heart Evolution' and it starts with one person sharing one song.”

The 2026 itinerary deliberately mixes ticketed theatre and listening room performances with free winery shows, garden concerts and intimate house concerts — a conscious choice to make the music accessible to as wide an audience as possible. The band will be documenting the journey daily across social media, inviting fans to follow the tour in real time at theheartcollectors.com.

Banjo and mandolin player Tristan DaFoe reflects on the band's live impact: "There's something that happens in a room when all four of us lock in together. People come in as strangers and leave feeling like they found their people. That's the only thing we're trying to do every night, to inspire and uplift."

The Space Between, the current album at the heart of the tour, received IFMA nominations for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year in 2026 in addition to its Best Album recognition, and was recognised as a finalist at the Australian Folk Music Awards for both People's Choice and Artist of the Year (Group).

Tour dates run from May through August 2026, spanning venues including Club Passim (Cambridge, MA), The White Eagle (Portland, OR) and White Horse Black Mountain (Black Mountain, NC), among others. Full schedule and ticketing are available at theheartcollectors.com.

About The Heart Collectors: The Heart Collectors are an Australian "Ethereal Epic Folk" quartet from regional New South Wales Australia, performing and recording since 2013. They have appeared at South by Southwest, Folk Alliance International, Canadian Music Week and NAMM. The Space Between is their fifth studio album, available on all major streaming platforms.

For bookings, interviews, and press inquiries: management@theheartcollectors.com theheartcollectors.com

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