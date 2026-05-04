Trends and Analysis of the Animal Biotechnology Market by Application, Industry, Region, and Segment

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The Business Research Company’s Animal Biotechnology Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal biotechnology sector has witnessed significant expansion in recent years, reflecting its increasing importance across various industries. This field, which combines scientific and engineering methods to enhance animal-related applications, is poised for continued rapid growth as innovations and awareness drive its adoption globally.

Animal Biotechnology Market Size and Growth Outlook

The animal biotechnology market has experienced swift growth and is projected to increase from $32.89 billion in 2025 to $36.19 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The gains seen in the past are largely due to advances in recombinant vaccine technology, a rising incidence of animal diseases, growth in both companion and livestock populations, increased demand for pharmaceuticals derived from animals, and the expansion of veterinary diagnostic services.

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Looking ahead, the market is set to accelerate further, reaching $53.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2%. This anticipated growth is driven by the emergence of precision gene-editing technologies, a stronger emphasis on preventive veterinary care, expanding biopharmaceutical uses for animals, increasing investments in reproductive technologies, and the integration of AI and big data for monitoring animal health. Key trends in this period include greater adoption of genetic engineering in livestock, development of personalized veterinary treatments, progress in immunodiagnostics and molecular tests, wider use of artificial insemination and embryo transfer, and a surge in demand for nutraceuticals and feed additives.

Understanding Animal Biotechnology and Its Applications

Animal biotechnology involves applying scientific and engineering techniques to alter living organisms for the benefit of humans and animals. This includes genetic engineering, which modifies animal genomes to improve traits useful in pharmaceutical production, industrial applications, and agriculture. Through these modifications, the technology aims to enhance productivity, health, and resource efficiency in animal-related sectors.

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Primary Forces Driving Growth in the Animal Biotechnology Market

An important factor fueling the expansion of the animal biotechnology market is the rising awareness about animal health and welfare. This area focuses on responsible and compassionate care for animals, ensuring they are treated properly. Biotechnology supports this goal by improving productivity in animals through better growth rates, reproduction quality, nutrition, feed efficiency, and food safety, leading to more effective resource use.

For instance, in May 2023, the Humane Society introduced the More Than a Pet campaign, which highlights the need for fair access to veterinary services, especially in underserved communities. This initiative helped more than 14,800 pets receive around 64,000 veterinary services through outreach programs targeting low-resource areas. By supporting essential veterinary care and improving animal welfare in these regions, such efforts contribute to the overall growth and relevance of animal biotechnology.

Fastest Growing Regions Within the Animal Biotechnology Market

In 2025, North America was the leading region in the animal biotechnology market. However, the Asia-Pacific area is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The global market analysis covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional trends and opportunities.

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