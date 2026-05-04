Drug Repurposing Market Turning Failures into Breakthroughs at 4.9% CAGR by 2032 | Maximize Market Research

Drug Repurposing Market

AI-driven repurposing, oncology demand, and rare disease focus boost drug reuse, with FDA support and lower risk driving strong market growth through 2032.

"Drug repurposing is no longer Plan B. It is the most rational, capital-efficient Plan A that modern pharmaceutical strategy has ever seen," says Maximize Market Research.” — Maximize Market Research

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Estimation Global Drug Repurposing Market was valued at USD 37.06 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 51.80 Billion by 2032, expanding at a 4.9% CAGR. The market is powered by AI-powered drug repositioning platforms, surge in rare disease drug discovery, and the compelling cost-efficiency advantages of drug repurposing vs traditional R&D which can save up to 60% of development costs and cut timelines from 12 years to under 5.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/273130/ The Pharmaceutical Industry's Best-Kept Secret: Old Drugs Are Quietly Curing New DiseasesThe Global Drug Repurposing Market also called the Drug Repositioning Market is undergoing a paradigm shift. While traditional pharmaceutical drug repurposing once meant accident-driven discoveries, today it is a deliberate, data-driven, risk minimization strategy backed by bioinformatics algorithms and AI in drug repurposing. The result: approved molecules with known safety profiles are being deployed into entirely new therapeutic categories slashing the clinical failure rate while compressing development timelines that once stretched over a decade.Why Spend $2.6 Billion on a New Drug When a Proven One Already Exists?The Drug Repurposing Market is structurally anchored by one irrefutable economic reality: traditional drug development costs an average of USD 2.6 Billion per approved molecule and fails 90% of the time in clinical trials. De-risked drug development through repurposing collapses this equation. Molecules with established ADMET profiles (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, Toxicity) enter Phase II directly, bypassing Phase I entirely delivering clinical failure rate reduction that no greenfield program can match. Rising healthcare infrastructure investment across emerging economies further amplifies pharmaceutical drug repurposing demand as governments seek faster, more affordable treatment pathways.Real-World Proof: When Old Molecules Do New TricksThe most compelling validation of the Drug Repositioning Market is not a forecast it is a track record. Sildenafil, originally developed for angina, became Viagra and later Revatio for pulmonary arterial hypertension, generating billions in annual revenues. Thalidomide, once withdrawn due to teratogenicity, returned as a front-line treatment for multiple myeloma under strict REMS protocols. Most recently, Baricitinib a JAK inhibitor approved for rheumatoid arthritis was identified via AI-powered drug repositioning platforms as a cytokine storm inhibitor and received Emergency Use Authorization for severe COVID-19 in 2022. In 2024, Metformin the world's most prescribed diabetes drug entered Phase III trials for aging and cancer prevention at the National Institute on Aging, a landmark moment for the market forecast for repurposed drugs. These are not edge cases. They are proof that the Global Drug Repurposing Market operates on validated science, not speculation.The Patent Clock Is Ticking and Not Every Boardroom Is Ready to Hear ItThe Drug Repurposing Market faces a structural headwind: intellectual property erosion. Repurposed molecules often exist in the public domain, complicating FDA regulatory pathways for repurposed molecules and limiting exclusivity windows. Orphan drug designations and data exclusivity provisions partially address this, but market share of top players in global drug repurposing remains fragmented. Additionally, biopharmaceutical majors must overcome internal resistance NIH investment in drug repositioning and academic partnerships are increasingly filling this gap, ensuring that promising molecules do not stall due to commercial hesitation.Oncology, Rare Diseases, and AI: The Three Pillars Carrying This Market to 2030The Drug Repurposing Market opportunity converges across three corridors. The Oncology Indication Repurposing segment alone is forecast to reach USD 20.3 Billion by 2030, driven by the urgent need for combination therapies in treatment-resistant cancers. Rare disease drug discovery represents the fastest-growing application as orphan drug incentives make economically marginal conditions suddenly viable. Most transformative is the AI in drug repurposing corridor platforms leveraging bioinformatics algorithms and knowledge graphs are now identifying repurposing candidates in weeks, a task that once required years of laboratory screening. CNS disease therapeutics is an emerging fourth corridor, with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's pipelines actively mining approved neuro-compounds for repositioning potential.Not All Repurposing Pipelines Are Created Equal: The Segments Separating Winners from FollowersThe Drug Repurposing Market is segmented by therapeutic application, technology, route of administration, and end user. The Oncology segment commands the largest application share while CNS Disease Therapeutics and cardiovascular indications register the fastest repositioning pipeline growth. AI-powered drug repositioning platforms lead the technology segment, followed by bioinformatics algorithms and network pharmacology approaches. Academic and research institutes are emerging as pivotal end users, co-developing with pharma through open-innovation models.By Therapeutic ApplicationOncologyCNS DisordersCardiovascularInfectious DiseasesOthersBy TechnologyAI and Machine LearningBioinformaticsNetwork PharmacologyExperimental ApproachesBy Route of AdministrationOralInjectableTopicalBy End UserPharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical CompaniesAcademic and Research InstitutesContract Research Organizations (CROs)Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/273130/ North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Accelerates: A Market With Two Very Different PlaybooksNorth America: Dominant Market LeaderNorth America commands the largest share of the Drug Repurposing Market, anchored by NIH investment in drug repositioning, robust FDA regulatory pathways for repurposed molecules, and a dense ecosystem of AI-powered drug repositioning platforms including Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals. The 2018 Farm Bill also opened an niche corridor: hemp-derived CBD repositioning, with Epidiolex (GW Pharmaceuticals) already setting precedent for plant-derived molecule repositioning under FDA oversight.Asia-Pacific: Fastest-Growing RegionAsia-Pacific represents the most dynamic Drug Repurposing Market Forecast 2030 corridor. India's generic manufacturing strength and China's accelerating bioinformatics algorithm investments are converging to create a powerful repositioning pipeline. Government-backed precision medicine initiatives in Japan and South Korea are actively funding CNS disease therapeutics repositioning, positioning the region as the next high-volume growth engine for global pharmaceutical drug repurposing.Four Strategic Shifts Quietly Turning Pharmaceutical Waste Into Market ValueAI-Driven Target Identification: Speed as Competitive Moat Platforms using bioinformatics algorithms and knowledge graph mining now map drug-target interactions across millions of data points in days. Recursion Pharmaceuticals generated over 2.2 petabytes of biological data in 2023 alone to fuel its repositioning pipeline a scale no human team could analyze without machine learning.Oncology as the Primary Revenue Engine The Oncology Indication Repurposing segment benefits from overlapping molecular pathways across cancer types, making single approved compounds viable across multiple indications. Itraconazole, an antifungal, is currently in trials for prostate cancer, lung cancer, and basal cell carcinoma simultaneously a single-asset, multi-indication strategy that maximizes de-risked drug development ROI.Orphan Drug Incentives Unlocking Rare Disease Pipelines FDA orphan drug designation provides 7 years of market exclusivity and significant tax credits, making rare disease drug discovery through repurposing one of the most economically rational strategies available to mid-cap pharmaceutical companies.Open-Science and Academic Partnerships The NIH National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) has facilitated the repositioning of over 60 compounds through its TRND and BrIDGs programs proof that public sector investment in pharmaceutical drug repurposing is now a structural market driver, not a marginal contributor.The Competitive Map: Global Giants, AI-Native Disruptors, and the Race for Repurposing LeadershipThe Drug Repurposing Market is moderately consolidated at the top, with Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis, AstraZeneca, and Bristol Myers Squibb commanding significant repositioning pipelines. However, AI-native challengers including BenevolentAI, Exscientia, Insilico Medicine, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals are disrupting the traditional model. In 2024, Exscientia and Sanofi signed a USD 5.2 Billion collaboration centered on AI-driven drug discovery and repositioning the largest deal of its kind, signaling that market share of top players in global drug repurposing is actively shifting toward technology-integrated pipelines. The decisive competitive lever through 2030 will be the ability to integrate multimodal AI in drug repurposing with real-world patient data at scale.Drug Repurposing Market Key Players:Johnson & JohnsonPfizer Inc.Novartis AGAstraZeneca PLCBristol Myers SquibbGlaxoSmithKline PLCRoche Holding AGEli Lilly and CompanySanofi S.A.Merck & Co., Inc.BenevolentAIExscientia Ltd.Recursion PharmaceuticalsInsilico MedicineNovaBay PharmaceuticalsGet access to the full description of the report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/drug-repurposing-market/273130/ FAQs:Q1. Size & Forecast?Ans. Valued at USD 29.4B in 2024; projected to reach USD 37.3B by 2030 (4.1% CAGR). Growth is driven by AI platforms, oncology expansion, and cost-efficiency over traditional R&D.Q2. Dominant Segment?Ans. Oncology leads, projected to reach USD 20.3B by 2030. Shared molecular pathways and high unmet needs make it the market's primary revenue engine.Q3. AI Impact?Ans. AI utilizes bioinformatics and knowledge graphs for rapid candidate screening. This reduces clinical failure rates by validating mechanisms of action before significant investment.Analyst PerspectiveThe Global Drug Repurposing Market is undergoing a structural elevation from opportunistic repositioning to a systematic, AI-powered risk minimization strategy. Analysts observe that de-risked drug development through repurposing is now embedded in the core pipeline strategy of every top-20 pharmaceutical company. The convergence of bioinformatics algorithms, open-science collaboration, and FDA regulatory pathways for repurposed molecules positions the market for sustained double-digit pipeline expansion. Oncology and CNS disease therapeutics will remain the primary battlegrounds through 2030, while rare disease drug discovery emerges as the highest-margin opportunity for mid-cap players.Related ReportsOncology Drug Discovery Market:Oncology Drug Discovery Market by Target, Modality, Indication, and Region Global Forecast to 2032Rare Disease Treatment Market:Rare Disease Treatment Market by Drug Class, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Region Global Forecast to 2032AI in Drug Discovery Market:AI in Drug Discovery Market by Technology, Application, End User, and Region Global Forecast to 2032Bioinformatics Market:Bioinformatics Market by Product, Application, Sector, and Region Global Forecast to 2032Top Reports:About Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.Maximize Market Research is a premier global consulting firm headquartered in Pune, India. Serving clients across 45+ countries, MMR delivers high-granularity market intelligence across Healthcare, Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, and Technology empowering enterprises with data-driven insights to make strategic decisions with confidence.Domain FocusThis report falls under Maximize Market Research's Healthcare & Life Sciences domain, spanning pharmaceutical drug repurposing, oncology drug discovery, rare disease therapeutics, and AI-driven drug development across 45+ countries delivering the intelligence pharmaceutical executives and investors need to capitalize on the Global Drug Repurposing Market through 2030.

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