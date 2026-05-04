MvVO ART Announces 2026 Show at Waldorf Astoria New York During Armory Week, Call for Artists Now Open

Mvvo Art Logo (Image Credit: Mvvo Art) Maria van Vlodrop (Image credit: MvVO ART)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A major cultural moment is unfolding at Waldorf Astoria New York, as MvVO ART, Waldorf Astoria New York, and Guerlain Wellness Spa come together in partnership to present the MvVO ART SHOW 2026, September 21st – 27th, 2026.Timed to coincide with Armory Week, one of the leading art weeks in New York City, and the United Nations General Assembly, the exhibition will welcome artists from MvVO ART’s creative community alongside new voices selected through an open call running April 29th through June 27th, 2026.MvVO ART is known for presenting artists in iconic NYC locations, including Sotheby's, Times Square, and the New York Stock Exchange—creating opportunities that bring artists from the studio into the cultural fabric of the city.This next chapter with Waldorf Astoria New York extends that trajectory. “Bringing a contemporary art exhibition to Waldorf Astoria New York reflects our commitment to serving as a cultural beacon for locals and travelers to the city,” said Luigi Romaniello, Managing Director, Waldorf Astoria New York. “The hotel has a longstanding history of being a place for connection and our partnership with MvVO ART will bring artists and audiences together at the hotel in dynamic and meaningful ways.”The collaboration with Guerlain is realized through the Guerlain Wellness Spa at Waldorf Astoria New York, part of the LVMH portfolio, and reflecting the brand’s longstanding legacy of artistic patronage.The exhibition will feature a curated selection of artists working across a range of mediums. Final selections will be made by the MvVO ART Selection Committee, composed of leading collectors and art professionals.“This collaboration reflects our commitment to connecting people through art and presenting artists in environments that elevate both their work and the way it is experienced, while creating opportunities for direct engagement with a global, influential audience.” said Maria van Vlodrop, Founder and CEO of MvVO ART.Key Dates• Open Call for Artists: May 1st – June 27th, 2026• Exhibition Dates: September 21st – 27th, 2026Apply online at www.mvvoart.com About MvVO ART:MvVO ART is a New York–based contemporary art platform connecting people through art. Since its founding in 2018, it has grown into one of the largest and most engaged creative communities, working with over 500 artists across disciplines. MvVO ART presents exhibitions in some of the world’s most iconic locations—including Sotheby’s, Times Square, Powerhouse Arts, the Oculus at the World Trade Center, and the New York Stock Exchange—creating a distinctive platform that bridges art, business, and culture. Through its exhibitions and strategic partnerships, MvVO ART provides a high-impact platform for artists and brands alike to engage with influential audiences in meaningful and culturally relevant ways. The organization also cultivates a growing collector ecosystem through initiatives such as The Collector Circle, an exclusive program that brings together collectors, curators, and artists through curated experiences and private events. By placing contemporary art within globally recognized and high-visibility environments, MvVO ART fosters creativity, elevates artists, and creates unique opportunities for collaboration, storytelling, and audience engagement across industries.To learn more about MvVO ART please visit www.mvvoart.com IG: @mvvoart IN: maria-van-vlodropAbout: Waldorf Astoria New YorkWaldorf Astoria New York has been a fixture of New York City society for more than a century, earning its place as a beacon of sophistication and elegance in the cultural capital of the world. When the hotel opened in 1931, it had such grandeur that Hilton founder Conrad Hilton declared the property “The Greatest of Them All.” Following complete transformation led by renowned architects, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, with interior design by Pierre-Yves Rochon, the property retains the scale and beauty of the original Art Deco architecture reimagined with fresh contemporary furnishings that pay homage to the original Waldorf Astoria New York while ushering in a new era for the hotel and building upon Conrad Hilton's vision. The 375-room hotel features some of Manhattan’s largest rooms and suites that embody the spirit of New York. Above the hotel sits 372 private residences, ranging from studios to four bedrooms, with interiors designed by Jean-Louis Deniot and access to 50,000-square-feet of amenities. In addition, hotel guests, residents and visitors have access to a holistic wellness program, including a state-of-the-art fitness center along with Guerlain Wellness Spa more than 20,000 square feet, debuting early this fall. Unmatched culinary offerings include Lex Yard, a standout signature restaurant helmed by acclaimed Chef Michael Anthony, the return of Peacock Alley in partnership with renowned Mixologist Jeff Bell and Yoshoku, a Japanese dining experience. The property also features 43,000 square feet of modernized event space including a striking new opera-inspired Grand Ballroom set to be the crown jewel of New York City’s entertainment scene.Visit waldorfastorianewyork.com for more informationIG: @waldorfnyc | FB: @waldorfastorianewyorkAbout: Guerlain Wellness SpaThe 22,000-square-foot Guerlain Wellness Spa stands as the centerpiece of the hotel’s wellness offerings, which officially opened on October 20th, 2026. Designed by Wimberly Interiors, the spa blends contemporary style with Art Deco heritage and is the largest Guerlain Spa worldwide. Located on the hotel’s 5th floor, the vast spa features 16 treatment rooms, including two VIP double suites, a Cryotherapy Chamber, and a wealth of innovative amenities including an infra-red sauna and steam room, Moroccan hammam, arctic snow cave for a specialized cold therapy experience and three lounges. Guerlain Wellness Spa offers an array of traditional services, as well as holistic wellness programs built around the four foundational pillars of Guerlain wellness: nutrition, movement, sleep, and mindfulness. The spa's menu of exclusive treatments pays tribute to the hotel’s legacy while showcasing Guerlain's celebrated expertise in French spa artistry. Beyond these exclusive rituals, Guerlain Wellness Spa also offers a range of bespoke facial and body treatments. Guerlain's pioneering approach to wellness is highlighted by its advanced technologies, with Waldorf Astoria being the only US Guerlain Wellness Spa location to house the Guerlain LongeviSkindevice, a proprietary, multi-action tool, that unites seven of the most advanced skincare technologies into one powerful system to deliver visible and lasting results for both face and body.

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