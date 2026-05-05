Joe Binley, Founder of ProjectAD, Integrates Protein Signaling in New Book 'Mastering Metabolism'

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Mastering Metabolism (2026) by Joe Binley Joe Binley, Founder of Project AD and author of Mastering Metabolism (2026)

Genesis Regenerative Corporate Partner Bridges Nutritional Science and Non-Cellular Technology to Synchronize Metabolism, Biochemistry, and Gene Expression.

Diet speaks to metabolism. Supplements speak to biochemistry. Regenerative medicine speaks to gene expression.” — Joe Binley, Corporate Partner of Genesis Regenerative and author.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Binley, a renowned elite performance architect and founder of Project AD, has announced the launch of his highly anticipated book, Mastering Metabolism (2026). The book introduces a systems-level framework for protein cycling and metabolic flexibility, marking a significant evolution in human performance by officially integrating non-cellular protein signaling as the foundational layer of physiological repair.

As a Corporate Partner of Genesis Regenerative, Binley’s work operates at the intersection of nutritional science and applied human physiology. His "Mastering Metabolism" framework posits that peak performance is achieved only when three distinct biological levels are synchronized: metabolism, biochemistry, and gene expression.

The Missing Layer of the Performance Puzzle

For over a decade, Binley has been the architect behind Sanctum, a community where elite athletes, executives, and high performers go to rebuild their physiological foundations. While diet and supplementation have long been the pillars of his work, Binley identifies the Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) as the critical missing piece that allows the entire system to function in unison.

"I’ve spent over a decade building the nutritional and supplement side of this work. The framework was complete on paper, but on a personal level, something was always missing—a layer the diet couldn’t reach and the supplements couldn’t fully fix," stated Joe Binley. "Genesis was that missing piece of the puzzle. The moment I started using the RPA, the architecture I’d been building for years finally clicked into place. It wasn’t an improvement on what I was already doing; it was the layer underneath it that everything else had been waiting for." ¹

Synchronizing the Biological Trinity

In his new book, Binley details how non-cellular technology acts as the platform that finally allows traditional performance protocols to "run at the same time." By utilizing the RPA—which contains +300 signaling proteins, growth factors, and cytokines—high performers can influence the body's internal signaling environment to support recovery and longevity.

"Diet speaks to metabolism. Supplements speak to biochemistry. Regenerative medicine speaks to gene expression," Binley explained. "Genesis is the platform that finally lets all three run at the same time. We are no longer just fueling the engine; we are optimizing the underlying signaling that tells the engine how to rebuild itself." ¹

Establishing a New Benchmark for Longevity

The integration of Genesis Regenerative technology into the Sanctum community signifies a shift toward a more sophisticated, "total human" model of restoration. By prioritizing the body's internal signaling environment, Binley and Genesis Regenerative are providing high-achievers with the biological signals necessary to maintain functional independence and metabolic resilience well into the future.

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a leader in non-cellular products that develops and markets its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinicians.

https://genesisregenerative.com

About Joe Binley

Joe Binley is the founder of Project AD and the architect of Sanctum, a community where athletes, executives, and high performers come to rebuild. His work spans elite performance, body composition, and metabolic repair. He is a Corporate Partner of Genesis Regenerative and is the author of Mastering Metabolism (2026), a systems-level framework on protein cycling, metabolic flexibility, and longevity. He operates at the intersection of nutritional science, supplement design, and applied human physiology.

https://www.projectad.me/products/mastering-metabolism

¹ Quotations provided by Joe Binley, Corporate Partner of Genesis Regenerative and author of Mastering Metabolism.

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