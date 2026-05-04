Sync(d) AI and Avo Automation Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Automated Regression Testing for MS Dynamics 365

Avo Automation and Sync(d) AI team up to streamline Dynamics 365 testing with AI, automation, and end-to-end validation.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sync(d) AI, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 consulting and AI enablement firm, and Avo Automation , provider of the enterprise-grade, no-code test automation platform Avo Assure, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver automated regression testing capabilities for Dynamics 365 environments across North America.Under the terms of the agreement, Sync(d) AI will adopt Avo Assure as its preferred solution for automated regression testing within its Dynamics 365 implementation and managed services engagements. In parallel, Avo Automation has designated Sync(d) AI as its premier Dynamics 365 partner in North America.The partnership is intended to address the increasing complexity of testing within Dynamics 365 environments. Microsoft issues multiple platform updates annually, each of which can introduce changes impacting business-critical workflows across finance, sales, customer service, and supply chain operations.For mid-market organizations, undetected regressions can result in operational disruption, compliance risk, and reduced productivity.Following an evaluation of available solutions, Sync(d) AI selected Avo Assure based on several factors, including its no-code architecture, Dynamics 365-specific capabilities, and AI-driven automation features. The platform enables both technical and business users to design and execute test cases without requiring programming expertise. In addition, pre-built test libraries support common Dynamics 365 workflows, accelerating time-to-coverage.Avo Assure incorporates AI-based self-healing functionality that automatically adapts to application changes by repairing broken test elements at runtime, reducing maintenance overhead. The platform also supports end-to-end validation across integrated systems, enabling organizations to test complete business processes and ensure alignment with operational and compliance requirements.The solution has demonstrated enterprise-scale performance, including improvements in testing productivity, accelerated release cycles, and high levels of test coverage with low production defect rates. Native integration with DevOps pipelines and support for parallel execution allow organizations to maintain testing velocity in continuous delivery environments.“We built Sync(d) AI to help organizations implement Dynamics 365 in a way that is stable, scalable, and aligned with emerging AI-driven operating models,” said Bill Ryan, Co-founder and Partner at Sync(d) AI. “Automated regression testing is a foundational capability for achieving that objective.”“Avo Assure enables our clients to adopt platform updates and new capabilities with confidence,” said Justin Carter, Co-founder and Partner at Sync(d) AI. “It allows them to validate complex, end-to-end workflows without the overhead associated with traditional testing approaches.”For Avo Automation, the partnership represents a strategic expansion of its presence in the North American Dynamics 365 market. The company cited Sync(d) AI’s experience within the Microsoft ecosystem and its focus on delivering measurable outcomes for clients as key considerations.“Dynamics 365 environments require a testing approach that can keep pace with ongoing change,” said Faisal Hassan, Chief Revenue Officer at Avo Automation. “Sync(d) AI brings deep domain expertise and a delivery model that aligns closely with how enterprises are evolving their technology landscapes.”Sync(d) AI’s services span the Microsoft ecosystem, including Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, Power Platform, and Azure. This enables the deployment of Avo Assure across interconnected applications and business processes, including those incorporating AI-driven workflows.Effective immediately, Avo Assure will be available as part of Sync(d) AI’s implementation and managed services offerings. The solution will be offered to new and existing clients across North America, with a focus on organizations undergoing Dynamics 365 implementations, upgrades, and transformation initiatives.About Sync(d) AISync(d) AI is an AI-first Microsoft Dynamics 365 Frontier consulting firm founded by passionate industry influencers and former Microsoft leaders. The company provides implementation, optimization, and managed services to mid-market organizations across North America, supporting the innovation and adoption of ROI-driven, AI-first solutions using Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Microsoft 365, and Azure.About Avo AutomationAvo Automation is the provider of Avo Assure, a no-code test automation platform designed for enterprise applications including Microsoft Dynamics 365, SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce. The platform enables organizations to automate regression testing, accelerate release cycles, and maintain application stability through AI-driven execution and integrated DevOps capabilities.Media ContactSync(d) AIAvo Automation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.