Web 3.0 Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Trend Analysis and Forecast 2030

The Business Research Company’s Web 3.0 Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Web 3.0 Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Web 3.0 Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Web 3.0 Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web 3.0 market to surpass $30 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Wireless Telecommunication Carriers market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,214 billion by 2030, with Web 3.0 to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Web 3.0 market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Web 3.0 Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the web 3.0 market in 2030, valued at $11.6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the presence of leading blockchain technology providers, increasing venture capital investments in decentralized applications, rapid adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, growing demand for secure and transparent digital transactions, strong innovation in decentralized identity and data privacy solutions, and the early adoption of web 3.0 technologies across financial services, gaming, and digital content ecosystems in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Web 3.0 Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the web 3.0 market in 2030, valued at $10.3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37%. The exponential growth can be attributed to increasing development of Web3 infrastructure layers such as decentralized storage and interoperability protocols, growing adoption of tokenization across real-world assets and digital ownership models, rising demand for creator economy platforms powered by blockchain, expanding enterprise use of smart contract automation for business processes, and continuous advancements in developer tools and ecosystems enabling scalable and user-friendly web 3.0 applications.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Web 3.0 Market In 2030?

The web 3.0 market is segmented by type into public blockchain, consortium blockchain, private blockchain, and hybrid blockchain. The public blockchain market will be the largest segment of the web 3.0 market segmented by type, accounting for 54% or $16 billion of the total in 2030. The public blockchain market will be supported by the widespread adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, increasing use of cryptocurrencies for peer-to-peer transactions, growing developer activity in open-source blockchain ecosystems, rising demand for transparency and immutability in digital transactions, and continuous advancements in scalability and interoperability solutions across blockchain networks.

The web 3.0 market is segmented by application into cryptocurrency, smart contracts, payments, data and transaction storage, and other applications.

The web 3.0 market is segmented by end-use into banking, financial services and insurance, IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, and other end uses.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Web 3.0 Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the web 3.0 market leading up to 2030 is 38%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Web 3.0 Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global web 3.0 market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape digital ownership models, decentralized infrastructure development, data security frameworks, and peer-to-peer transaction ecosystems across industries.

Rapid Growth Of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Ecosystem - The rapid growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem is expected to become a key growth driver for the web 3.0 market by 2030. DeFi platforms are transforming traditional financial systems by enabling decentralized lending, borrowing, trading, and asset management without intermediaries. The increasing adoption of blockchain-based financial services is enhancing accessibility, transparency, and efficiency in global financial transactions. Additionally, the rise of tokenization and decentralized exchanges is further accelerating market expansion. As a result, the rapid growth of the decentralized finance ecosystem is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Rising Demand For Data Privacy And Decentralized Identity Solutions - The rising demand for data privacy and decentralized identity solutions is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the web 3.0 market by 2030. Increasing concerns over data breaches, centralized data control, and user privacy are encouraging the adoption of decentralized identity frameworks that provide users with greater control over personal information. Blockchain-based identity systems enable secure authentication and reduce reliance on centralized authorities. This shift toward privacy-focused digital ecosystems is significantly supporting web 3.0 adoption. Consequently, the rising demand for data privacy and decentralized identity solutions is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Adoption Of Decentralized Storage And Infrastructure - The increasing adoption of decentralized storage and infrastructure is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the web 3.0 market by 2030. Decentralized storage solutions are enabling secure, scalable, and cost-efficient data management by distributing data across multiple nodes rather than relying on centralized servers. This approach enhances data resilience, reduces the risk of single points of failure, and supports censorship-resistant applications. Furthermore, the growing deployment of decentralized cloud and infrastructure services is strengthening the web 3.0 ecosystem. Therefore, the increasing adoption of decentralized storage and infrastructure is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Web 3.0 Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the public blockchain market, the consortium blockchain market, the private blockchain market, and the hybrid blockchain market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $25 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing enterprise adoption of blockchain technologies, rising demand for secure and scalable decentralized networks, growing investments in web 3.0 infrastructure development, expanding use cases across finance, supply chain, and digital identity, and continuous advancements in interoperability and consensus mechanisms supporting next-generation decentralized applications. This momentum reflects the global transition toward decentralized digital ecosystems, accelerating growth across the web 3.0 technology landscape.

The public blockchain market is projected to grow by $13 billion, the consortium blockchain market by $5 billion, the private blockchain market by $3 billion, and the hybrid blockchain market by $4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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