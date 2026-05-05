Stargate Data Center & Tesla GigaFactory Executive Joins ThisWay Global to Lead AI & Data Center Acceleration Platform

Lionel Branscomb - ThisWay Global

Industry veteran to drive next-generation AI and HPC infrastructure strategy, made possible by ThisWay Global’s Amalgamy.ai platform.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThisWay Global, an AI-first technology company focused on intelligent data orchestration, automation, and enterprise AI solutions, today announced that Lionel Branscomb has joined the company as Director of ADCAP: AI & Data Center Acceleration Platform. In this role, Branscomb will lead the development and deployment of ADCAP, an innovative technology and advisory offering designed to accelerate the design, optimization, and deployment of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure, at scale.Successful customers benefitting from immediate ROI from ADCAP include:Public/SLED & Private Sector: buyers and users of AI & HPC computational powerTenants & Developers: building and retro-fitting data centersContractors & Engineers: involved in advanced technology constructionADCAP underpins a foundational capability for ThisWay Global’s AI & HPC Project Architect deployment framework. Through ADCAP, organizations gain expert guidance and technology support for AI/HPC hardware and software selection, infrastructure optimization, and deployment of ThisWay Global’s proprietary hardware orchestration and optimization platform, Amalgamy.ai, which drives maximum efficiency across all hardware.Branscomb brings extensive experience in high-performance computing, data center infrastructure, and advanced technology ecosystems. His leadership will rapidly drive adoption of AI, while bringing public and private entities together in a landscape focused on maximizing performance, scalability, efficiency, resulting in extraordinary ROI..“There are few people on this planet that can rival Lionel’s deep expertise in AI infrastructure and advanced technology construction. As we continue to scale ADCAP and help organizations design and deploy next-generation AI capabilities, our customers and partners will benefit from the development of the advisory and technology Lionel is now leading.” said Stephan Fabel, CEO of ThisWay Global. “With the explosion of AI workloads, companies need a trusted partner to architect their environments, from GPU selection to software optimization and Lionel brings this best-in-class capability.”As Director of ADCAP, Branscomb will guide clients through the full lifecycle of AI infrastructure development, including:Strategic AI and HPC infrastructure planningHardware and software ecosystem evaluation and selectionVetting on innovative construction materials and methodsIdentification of the best contractors and subcontractors for deliveryData center optimization for AI workloadsDeployment of Amalgamy.ai“ADCAP is about turning speed into value,” said Lionel Branscomb.“By combining infrastructure expertise with the orchestration power of Amalgamy.ai, we can take projects planned for 36 months and deliver them in as little as 14 months, unlocking earlier revenue, faster AI capability, and stronger ROI for owners, tenants, and contractors, ThisWay.”The AI & Data Center Acceleration Platform (ADCAP) will support enterprises, research institutions, and sovereign AI initiatives seeking to deploy advanced AI capabilities at scale.By combining strategic advisory, infrastructure expertise, and the Amalgamy.ai orchestration platform, ThisWay Global enables organizations to accelerate time-to-value for AI investments while optimizing the performance of complex AI and HPC environments.About ThisWay GlobalThisWay Global is an AI-first technology company specializing in intelligent data orchestration, automation, and enterprise AI solutions. Its flagship platform, Amalgamy.ai, integrates GPUs, LLMs, teams, and talent to deploy sovereign, research, and enterprise AI resources, making them better together. Through innovative technologies and strategic advisory services, ThisWay Global helps organizations accelerate AI adoption and unlock the full potential of advanced computing infrastructure.Media ContactThisWay GlobalBerta Turnerberta.turner@thiswayglobal.comthiswayglobal.comamalgamy.ai

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