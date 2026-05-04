Antonia Upegui of The Functionary Named to CRN’s 2026 Women of the Channel List

Antonia Upegui The Functionary 2026 CRN Women of the Channel

Acknowledges leadership in connecting sales growth with service delivery performance across MSP and technology partner environments.

Antonia's ability to connect sales strategy with service delivery is a big part of why our partners can grow without losing control of execution.” — Sam Darwish, CEO, The Functionary

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Functionary, a global provider of embedded operations and AI-enabled service delivery solutions, today announced that Antonia Upegui, Director of Sales, has been recognized on the prestigious 2026 Women of the Channel list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company.

“Antonia represents how we think about growth and execution,” said Sam Darwish, CEO of The Functionary. “She understands that scaling revenue is directly tied to how well operations perform. Her ability to connect sales strategy with service delivery is a big part of why our partners can grow without losing control of execution.”

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

Antonia Upegui brings more than eight years of experience helping US based companies scale through global staffing and operational support models. In her role at The Functionary, she works closely with MSPs and technology service providers to address increasing pressure across service delivery, including SLA performance, cost-to-serve, and AI adoption.

Her work aligns directly with how The Functionary operates in the market. As MSPs and technology providers face increasing pressure from AI adoption, cost-to-serve, and service complexity, the company continues to expand its role as an embedded operating partner, helping clients stabilize service delivery while scaling efficiently.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We’re proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry.”

The 2026 Women of the Channel will be featured online beginning May 4.

About The Functionary

The Functionary is a global outsourcing and technology solutions provider that delivers embedded teams across customer service operations, software engineering, and AI-driven automation. The company delivers customized services across more than 19 countries through nine delivery hubs, employs more than 1,600 people globally, and maintains 97% SLA delivery and 98% client retention. Recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year and named a 2025 Bronze Stevie Award winner for Fastest Growing Company, The Functionary partners with organizations including Amazon, McGraw Hill, Gallo, SimplePractice, Flix, Connection, CSC, Insight, Denali Advanced Integration, and Scale Computing.



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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