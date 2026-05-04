Governor Stein Urges North Carolinians to Prepare for Hurricane Season

NORTH CAROLINA, May 4 - During Hurricane Preparedness Week (May 3-9), Governor Josh Stein and emergency management officials are encouraging all North Carolinians to take steps to prepare for hurricanes and tropical storms. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.

“Hurricane Helene was a stark reminder of how destructive tropical systems can be, and it should prompt all of us in every corner of the state to make sure we’re prepared,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Preparing in advance not only helps you stay safe during a storm but also speeds up recovery. I encourage you to visit ReadyNC.gov, make a family emergency plan, and build a supply kit now so you’ll be ready if disaster strikes.”

Residents statewide should start by creating a written emergency plan that includes how you’ll communicate, where you’ll meet, and how you’ll evacuate if necessary. Include key details like:

Primary and alternate evacuation routes

Emergency contact information

A designated family meeting place

“Writing your plan down is only the beginning,” said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “Practice the plan with those in your home to ensure they know what to do. Don’t forget to include your pets and to check in on one another, especially those in your community who may be vulnerable or need assistance.”

Every household should have an evacuation plan. Ideally, people should plan to stay with family, with friends, or in a hotel outside the impacted area. Public shelters should be a last resort. If you live in a safer area, consider offering your home as a temporary shelter for loved ones in coastal or flood-prone regions.

Keep copies of important documents, such as your driver’s license, insurance policies, medical records, and bank information, in a secure, accessible location.

Flood-specific coverage is often not included in standard homeowners insurance policies. Now is the time to review and update your insurance coverage to ensure you’re protected.

A well-stocked emergency kit can sustain your family for three to seven days without outside help. Key items include:

Non-perishable food and water

Battery-powered weather radio and extra batteries

Prescription medications

First-aid kit

Blankets or sleeping bags

Extra clothing

Personal hygiene items (toothbrush, soap, deodorant)

Cash

Pet supplies (food, water, leash, muzzle, vaccination records)

Face masks and hand sanitizer

Important documents (birth certificates, insurance papers, property deeds)

Remember to monitor local media for updates and keep a battery-powered radio on hand in case of power outages. If authorities issue evacuation orders, follow them immediately.

Residents can also protect their homes by trimming trees, cleaning out gutters, securing loose outdoor items, and covering windows before a storm hits.

For more tips and information on how to prepare for hurricanes, visit ReadyNC.gov.