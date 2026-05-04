Clayre Sessoms Psychotherapy Opens Reduced-Fee Therapy in Arabic and English Through New Online Practicum Placement

Laith Eskandar, Student Therapist at Clayre Sessoms Psychotherapy

New student therapist practicum expands affirming, culturally fluent care for adults and older teens across Canada; first sessions begin May 5

Therapy in your first language can be the difference between getting by and being met. For Arabic-speaking clients in Canada, I want that to be available.” — Laith Eskandar

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clayre Sessoms Psychotherapy , a queer- and trans-led online therapy practice serving clients across Canada, today announced the launch of its first clinical practicum placement, opening reduced-fee therapy in Arabic and English to adults and older teens (16+). Practicum student therapist Laith Eskandar (he/him) will begin seeing clients on May 5, 2026, at a flat session fee of $75. Sliding scale is available. Booking is open now.Therapy in British Columbia remains inaccessible for many people, with private-pay rates routinely placing care out of reach for newcomers, students, disabled persons, and people in early-career or precarious work. Affirming, culturally fluent care in languages other than English or French is rarer still. The practice's new placement is designed to address both gaps.Laith Eskandar offers sessions in English and Arabic. He brings a background in education, refugee and resettlement services, and community-based care, including peer support roles with local healthcare providers. His approach is relational and culturally responsive, shaped by lived experience as someone born and raised in the SWANA region, creative practice, and a way of working that meets people without requiring them to translate themselves.Sessions are offered online to clients in BC and across Canada. Reduced-fee therapy is set at $75 per session for up to 16 weekly sessions, with structured next-step support for clients who need longer-term therapy. Clinical supervision is provided by Laura Hoge, RSW, who is registered with the BC College of Social Workers, the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers, and the Nova Scotia College of Social Workers, with twice-weekly supervision touchpoints supporting skills development, ethical practice, and steady pacing."Therapy in your first language can be the difference between getting by and being met. For Arabic-speaking clients in Canada, I want that to be available, especially for people whose path here has not been straightforward," said Laith Eskandar, clinical practicum student therapist."Practicum placements remain one of the narrowest doorways into this profession, especially for therapists from communities that are still underrepresented in mental health care. We wanted to build a placement that does not ask a developing therapist to choose between strong supervision and serving the communities they're closest to," said Laura Hoge, RSW, therapist and clinical supervisor at Clayre Sessoms Psychotherapy."I know firsthand how hard it can be to come into this profession when you're outside what's historically been welcomed here. Mentoring a practicum therapist each year, with proper supervision and meaningful support, is part of how I try to make that path a little less lonely than the one I've walked," said Clayre Sessoms, founder and owner of Clayre Sessoms Psychotherapy.Free 15-minute consultations are recommended as a first step, and they’re available now. Booking details: https://www.clayresessoms.com/post/reduced-fee-counselling-vancouver About Clayre Sessoms PsychotherapyClayre Sessoms Psychotherapy is an LGBTQ-led online therapy practice based in Vancouver, BC, serving clients across Canada. The work begins from the conviction that growth, healing, or change cannot be separated from history, body, or community. Drawing on relational, somatic, and creative traditions alongside disability justice and decolonizing practice, the online therapy team serves adults and older teens (16+) navigating grief, identity, life transitions, resettlement, and the ordinary weight of being alive now. Learn more at https://www.clayresessoms.com

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