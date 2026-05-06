Addiction Therapist Karen E. Herrick PhD of the Center for Children of Alcoholics Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

FERNLEY, NV, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s not every day the American Psychological Association (APA) puts scientific weight behind the idea of life after death. For Dr. Karen Herrick, PhD, Director of the Center for Children of Alcoholics, this recent development is confirmation of over 150 years of research and experience she’s been sharing with students and clients for decades. Dr. Herrick, author and dedicated educator, welcomes the publication of the APA’s 2023 book, “Death as an Altered State of Consciousness, a Scientific Approach,” which breaks new ground by validating that consciousness survives physical death.

As an expert in grief counseling and spiritual psychology, Dr. Herrick has long advocated for a more open-minded approach to the spiritual experiences that so many Americans report. “Forty to fifty percent of people in the US have had some form of spiritual experience connected to a deceased loved one,” Dr. Herrick notes. “Yet, until recently, our field has been reluctant to take these seriously. Now, the APA is giving us permission to talk openly about what so many people are already living.”

Dr. Herrick’s teachings draw on the rich history of psychologists and scientists, including William James, the father of American psychology, and Carl Jung, who studied mediums as part of his doctoral research. “People are surprised to learn that Jung’s PhD thesis was actually based on the study of a medium. Yet this is rarely mentioned in psychology programs,” she explains. The field’s silence has left the public hesitant to share their experiences from fear of being misunderstood or dismissed.

With the new APA book, Dr. Herrick is hopeful that this stigma will finally lift. She has responded by updating her educational presentations, including her popular seminar, “Where Did They Go? Are They OK? A Review of Life Through So-Called Death.” She also encourages the use of the word “transition” instead of “death,” reflecting both scientific advances and compassionate language.

A key distinction Dr. Herrick makes in her practice is between hallucinations and genuine spiritual experiences. She points out that individuals who have spiritual encounters often describe them as vivid, emotionally uplifting, and consistent over time, unlike the confusion, fear, and grandiosity that often accompanies hallucinations from psychosis.

Dr. Herrick’s approach to grief therapy integrates these spiritual findings into practical support. She invites clients to explore their own intuition and imagination, referencing Carl Jung’s belief in the value of “active imagination.” For those grieving a loved one, she may suggest writing a letter inviting a dream visit or paying closer attention to signs and synchronicities (such as feeling a presence, hearing a favorite song on the radio at just the right moment, or noticing electronics behaving oddly).

Beyond anecdotes, Dr. Herrick is keen to highlight the scientific theories that support spiritual experiences. She explains concepts like the body’s vagus nerve as a possible conduit for spiritual consciousness. The alignment of chakras, as described in spiritual traditions, and the “silver cord” referenced both in the Bible and by modern mediums, are also part of the link between physical and spiritual bodies.

Dr. Herrick emphasizes that grief is a natural and painful process. She trains mental health professionals to listen deeply to clients’ stories, offer resources about afterlife research, and avoid platitudes like “time heals all wounds.” Instead, she advocates for permission-giving and gentle curiosity, helping clients process their loss while feeling comfortable with the uncomfortable.

When it comes to children, Dr. Herrick reminds practitioners that young people grieve differently. “Children often worry about the well-being of the surviving parent. Books and conversations that explain concepts like the soul can be very helpful,” she says, mentioning her own book, “Grandma, What Is the Soul?” as a gentle resource.

One of Dr. Herrick’s guiding beliefs is that the more people understand about the afterlife, the less they will fear death. She cites studies showing that those who have had near-death experiences often return with greater peace and joy in their day-to-day lives.

As conversations around these topics become more common, Dr. Herrick is confident that the field of psychology will expand to embrace a Western model of spiritual therapy. She foresees a future where therapists are comfortable discussing signs, dreams, and after-death communications, and where it becomes standard practice to use scientific language to describe spiritual realities.

“It’s time we respect and investigate the invisible world,” Dr. Herrick affirms. “We all need to know that we are not alone in our experiences. Modern psychology is only beginning to catch up with what many have known in their hearts for generations.”

For those interested in learning more about the science and spirituality of life after death, Dr. Herrick offers workshops, books, and private consultations.

About Dr. Karen Herrick

Dr. Karen Herrick, PhD, is the Director of the Center for Children of Alcoholics and a pioneering author, educator, and therapist. With decades of experience in grief counseling, spiritual psychology, and family therapy, Dr. Herrick is recognized for her insights into the intersection of science and spirituality. She is a frequent lecturer, teacher, and the author of multiple books, including “Grandma, What Is the Soul?” and “Psychology of the Soul and the Paranormal.” Her ongoing work brings compassion, clarity, and scientific rigor to topics often overlooked in traditional mental health.

Close Up Radio recently featured Rev. Karen E. Herrick, PhD, Director of the Center for Children of Alcoholics and author, in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday April 30th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-2-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-addiction-therapist/id1785721253?i=1000765506977

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-2-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-addiction-therapist-and-author-rev-karen-e-herrick-phd-of-the-center-for-children-of-alcoholics-332237476

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6WhHC1SDEfOL7A0PZ7VfsT

For more information about Rev. Karen E. Herrick, PhD, please visit https://karenherrick.com/index.php/

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