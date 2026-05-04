MicroSourcing is named 'Talent Insights Pioneer' at the 2026 LinkedIn Philippines Talent Awards

Representatives from MicroSourcing and The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) at the awards night.

The Talent Insights Pioneer category recognizes the technology, strategy and scale behind how organizations find and place talent.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 2026 LinkedIn Philippines Talent Awards ceremony, MicroSourcing was named a winner in the Talent Insights Pioneer category. The recognition is given to organizations that demonstrate leadership in shaping the future of talent - not just strong execution, but the kind of data-driven thinking and measurable impact that moves the industry forward.The LinkedIn Philippines Talent Awards draw some of the most forward-thinking talent organizations in the region, and being named a winner in this category reflects sustained effort across our team: in how we have built our technology, structured our sourcing strategy and developed the processes that allow us to deliver consistently at scale.THE SCALE BEHIND THE WINThe size and depth of our talent pipeline is central to what makes our model work. Our database holds over 200,000 job-ready candidates across more than 8,000 different role types, from entry-level positions right through to executive appointments. On average, we receive 36,000 new applications every month, which means our pipeline is always active, always growing and always being refreshed with new talent.That volume only creates value if you have the systems to manage it well. A large database without the ability to search it intelligently, score candidates accurately and surface the right people quickly is just noise. What the Talent Insights Pioneer recognition acknowledges is that we have built the capability to turn that pipeline into real hiring outcomes, with more speed, more accuracy and more consistency than the industry standard. It is this combination of scale and precision that sets us apart, and both have had deliberate, sustained investment to achieve.MICROSPHERE: OUR TALENT ACQUISITION TECHNOLOGY SUITEAt the core of our approach is MicroSphere, our integrated, AI-powered talent acquisition stack, built to standardize recruiter workflows, strengthen the candidate experience and reduce the time our team spends on administration. MicroSphere brings together Manatal as our applicant tracking system and Q for Recruiting, an AI-driven interview and scheduling engine.Manatal centralizes the full hiring pipeline in one place. Resumes are auto-scored against role criteria the moment they are submitted, duplicates are flagged automatically and key candidate information is extracted without manual input. Q for Recruiting handles scheduling, generates real-time interview notes and manages calendar coordination, removing the back-and-forth that typically slows hiring down.Hiring managers get visibility into the full pipeline through a dedicated guest portal and standardized reporting keeps clients, account managers and our team aligned at every stage. Together, these tools reduce time-to-hire by 30 days and cut our recruiter administration load by 70%, freeing our team to focus on what actually matters: understanding client requirements, engaging with candidates and making the right match.PREMIUM SOURCING FOR HARDER-TO-FILL ROLESNot every role is straightforward, and our premium sourcing strategy exists for the ones that are not. Where standard recruitment relies on job board postings and a broad candidate pool, our premium approach uses targeted attraction methods, access to niche industry databases and direct outreach to high-caliber passive candidates. It is designed for roles where the talent pool is small, the requirements are specific and a prolonged vacancy carries real cost.The results are measurable: candidates are sourced up to twice as fast as standard methods with a 50% improvement in quality lead rate.WHAT THIS RECOGNITION REFLECTSThe LinkedIn Philippines Talent Awardees are assessed on innovation and demonstrable impact. Being named a Talent Insights Pioneer is confirmation that the investments we have made in our technology stack, our sourcing methodology and our people are producing outcomes that stand up alongside the best in the industry.It also reflects where talent acquisition is heading more broadly. The organizations being recognized are the ones that have moved beyond reactive hiring and built proactive, data-informed systems that give them a consistent edge. That is the direction we committed to, and there is still significant work ahead in how we use data to sharpen candidate matching, how we continue to develop our recruiter tooling and how we improve the experience for candidates and clients at every stage. This award is a good marker of progress. The work continues.The talent infrastructure behind this award is what we use to help build high-performing teams for over 1,000 clients worldwide. See how it works. ---ABOUT MICROSOURCINGMicroSourcing is an offshore build-to-scale and managed solutions partner to SMEs and mid-market companies, delivering highly skilled professionals by leveraging our deep labor market knowledge and recruitment expertise. As a pioneer in this non-traditional offshoring model, we have a proven track record in building reliable and ethical extensions of global businesses, enabling profitable growth for clients.MEDIA CONTACT

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