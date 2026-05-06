Emeritus Professor Tamu Chambers of Hudson Valley Community College Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With decades of experience as an author and Emeritus Professor at Hudson Valley Community College, Professor Tamu Chambers is as candid as ever, offering a much-needed, unfiltered perspective on the social and educational challenges facing America today. Professor Chambers has long been a guiding force for students of all backgrounds, and she continues her work through mentorship, teaching, and writing. Her latest discussions shine a light on the “strange times” we are living in, as she addresses issues of division, equity, and the very real consequences of current political and social climates.

Professor Chambers brings the same honesty to her public conversations that she offers in her classroom. Tackling topics from shifting attitudes about race and immigration to the struggles faced by latchkey children and families, she does not shy away from the complexities that define the American experience in 2026. “Every time you turn around, it keeps getting worse… I really don’t get how many people, well, now they’re starting to change a lot because of all the things that they are doing and just the mean stuff,” Chambers remarks, addressing the persistent challenges she sees on a national scale.

A central part of Chambers’ current focus is the experience of students, especially those who come from marginalized backgrounds, immigrants, and children of color. She notes the profound effects of political rhetoric and policy decisions on the day-to-day lives of these students. “It’s just shocking. I would have never thought that we would be in this position. But I feel good, to a certain extent, because many white people are getting it. They get it, especially given what they have done for these other groups and how they are coming out to help,” she says, highlighting the importance of cross-community solidarity.

In her discussions, Chambers also reflects on the persistent divides within education. From her years at Hudson Valley Community College, she draws attention to the separation she continues to witness. “With SUNY, you have the upper class and also the lower class students. It’s divided,” she shares. But, rather than throw up her hands at the problem, Chambers takes a proactive stance, working directly with her students and bringing them together whenever possible.

Professor Chambers is also thoughtful about the cultural intersections that shape her students’ experiences. She recounts conversations with Latino students who express complicated views about African American peers, and she points out the irony that many groups who have historically faced exclusion sometimes internalize hierarchical attitudes themselves. “Latinos, when they come here, because of the color of their skin, think they’re better off or can do more things. It shows you how deep these perceptions run and how much work there is yet to be done in education and society,” she notes.

Beyond race and ethnicity, Chambers is quick to remind us that economic hardship knows no color. “There are many, many white men, white women, white children who have a struggle too. We can’t just say it’s only people of color,” she says, recalling the stories of students and families she has encountered throughout her career.

Chambers’ commitment to telling the truth, even when it is uncomfortable, is evident in everything she does. She shares stories of students missing critical pieces of history, of children who are afraid to attend school, and of the ongoing influence of drugs and poverty on communities across the country. For Professor Chambers, the solution is not silence but dialogue and connection. She encourages others to approach students and families, especially those who are poor or newly arrived, with understanding and support.

With pressing political discussions around big tech, immigration, and the economy dominating headlines, Chambers’ voice serves as a steady reminder that real people and students are living the consequences of these policies. She calls attention to the backlash against books and the erasure of Black history, which she sees as a direct threat to the understanding and progress of future generations.

“I would have never dreamt it get be this bad, certainly. But we continue,” says Chambers. “That’s how I look at it. With students and with parents, we keep going because they need help.”

As she continues her work in the classroom, through writing, and in her ongoing conversations, Professor Tamu Chambers exemplifies the belief that education is not just about transmitting facts but about nurturing the whole student, their history, their struggles, and their dreams. Her perspective remains essential for everyone seeking to understand the challenges and possibilities that define American education today.

About Tamu Chambers

Tamu Chambers is an author, Emeritus Professor at Hudson Valley Community College, and advocate for educational and social justice. Known for her warmth, integrity, and practical support, she has helped shape the lives of countless students, particularly those from marginalized backgrounds. Her new podcast, “Professor Chamber’s The Power of Hope,” is an exciting new venue for her. Chambers continues to write, speak, and consult on issues of education, equity, and student success.

Close Up Radio recently featured Tamu Chambers in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday April 30th at 10am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-emeritus-professor-tamu/id1785721253?i=1000765210094

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-emeritus-professor-tamu-chambers-of-hudson-valley-community-college-332214994

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0tZNc7pDiGgW6fduXyq9bF

For more information about Professor Tamu Chambers and Hudson Valley Community College, please visit https://theprofessorschambers.com/ and https://www.theprofessorchamberspodcast.com/

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