Christopher Mellon to Headline 2026 SCU Conference on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena as 19 Scientists Convene

Christopher Mellon The Role of Science and Global Governments in UAP Research

Former Pentagon Intelligence Leader to Deliver Keynote at “The Role of Science and Global Governments in UAP Research,” July 24–26 in Toronto.

Science has always shared its discoveries freely, while governments have guarded theirs in the name of national security.” — Robert Powell, Executive Board Member

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Mellon, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and former Minority Staff Director of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, will headline the 2026 Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) Annual Conference, taking place July 24–26, 2026, at the Marriott Eaton Centre in Toronto. The theme of the conference is “The Role of Science and Global Governments in UAP Research.”

Mellon’s keynote address, “Science, National Security, and UAP,” will anchor a three-day international gathering of scientists, researchers, and policy experts examining Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) through rigorous, multidisciplinary approaches.

“SCU has been at the forefront of bringing scientific rigor to the field of UAP. I’m delighted to keynote their conference this year and share my insights about the intersection of science, government, and national security,” Mellon states.

Hosted by SCU, a U.S.-based organization with global membership, the conference will bring together leading voices from Canada, the United States, Japan, France, Germany, Hungary, and beyond. Participants will explore UAP research across fields, including physics and astronomy, neurology, anthropology, artificial intelligence, and data science.

Featured speakers include:

• Benjamin Fields, BA, astronomy and astrophysics, U.S.: UAP in a SETI Context: Constructing Astrobiologically Plausible Origin Scenarios for E.T. Visitation

• Christian Peters, PhD, Managing Director, Bremen International Graduate School of Social Sciences, University of Bremen, Germany: Between Epistemic Ideals and Political Realities: Rethinking the Role of Science in Governmental UAP Research

• Chris Rutkowski, BSc, MEd, science journalist, research coordinator of the Canadian UFO Survey, Manitoba, CA: Canadian Government Studies on UAP - Sky Canada, UTIAS, and More

• Prof. Doug Buettner., physics, Univ. of Utah, and Deputy Chief Scientist at the Stevens Institute of Technology, AIRC, SCU Board member U.S.: Revisiting the Aguadilla Trans-medium UAP

• Gergo Szoboszlai, MD candidate, Semmelweis University, Hungary: Effects Associated with Human Encounters with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP)

• Glen A. Robertson, MS, physics and mathematics, NASA-MSFC Retired, U.S.: Warp Drive from Quantum Field Energy

• Prof. Kevin Knuth, physics, University at Albany, U.S.: Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) - Energy and Power — How Anomalous is Anomalous?

• Prof. Laura Dominé., physics, Natl. Institute of Information and Communication Technology (NICT) and Kyoto University, SCU Board member, Japan: Analysis of Historical UAP Reports in Japan and Critical Evaluation of Studies Alleging Evidence for Technosignatures in the POSS1-E Photographic Plates

• Prof. Matthew Szydagis, physics, University at Albany, U.S.: UAPx Reborn Within the Academy

• Michael Vaillant, M.Sc., data scientist, formerly at the National Centre for Space Studies’ GEIPAN, France: Lessons from the GEIPAN Experience - Science, UAP Investigation, and the Case for an International Standards Coalition

• Maya Cowan, PhD candidate, anthropology, Binghamton University, U.S.: Observing the Unknown: Emerging Cultures of Expertise in UAP Science

• Mike Cifone, PhD, philosophy, Pres./ED, Society for UAP Studies, U.S.: Building a Science of UAP: Institutional Design, Policy, and Scientific Legitimacy

• Rainer Haseitl, BSc, data acquisition and software, Germany, CIO Hessdalen Project, Norway: Invitation to Hessdalen: An Active Hotspot for Instrumental UAP Research

• Randy Bostick, PhD, physics, former Science Advisor, All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), U.S.: Applying Scientific Rigor to UAP Study

• Prof. Richard Griffiths, physics and astronomy, University of Hawaii, U.S.: Can we use the equivalent of ‘gravitational lensing’ to verify or constrain the use of spacetime bubbles for the motion of extraterrestrial spacecraft?

• Robert W. McGwier, PhD, Cohere Technology Group, U.S.: Multi-Modal Autonomous Sensing: A Scientifically Credible Framework for Persistent UAP and USO Detection

• Sean Grosvenor, BA, crime scene investigation field supervisor, retired, U.S.: SCU Investigations

• Prof. Stephen Bruehl, anesthesiology, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, U.S.: Associations Between Transient Star-Like Objects, Nuclear Testing, and UAP - The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of Peer-Reviewed UAP Science

SCU’s goal for the conference is to raise awareness of UAP research as interest in it continues to grow across scientific and governmental communities worldwide. The organization is dedicated to advancing transparency, data integrity, and cross-disciplinary collaboration in advancing the field of UAP research.

“Science has always shared its discoveries freely, while governments have guarded theirs in the name of national security,” said Robert Powell, co-founder of SCU. “First contact will render that distinction obsolete because a civilization that reaches across the stars will see us as one single pale blue dot.”

The conference will also offer opportunities for students, media, government (former and active), civilian researchers, and academics to engage directly with experts and participate in discussions shaping the future of UAP science.

For more information, including registration, tickets, schedule details, and accommodations, visit https://www.explorescu.org/conferences/scu-conference-2026 or follow updates on X at @ExploreSCU.

About the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU):

The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies is a nonprofit interdisciplinary research organization dedicated to the scientific investigation of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). Composed of scientists, engineers, former military and intelligence professionals, and law enforcement experts, SCU applies rigorous analytical methods and advanced tools to evaluate aerial and anomalous phenomena. SCU collaborates with government agencies, academic institutions, and private sector partners to ensure objective, evidence-based analysis, enhance reporting systems, and provide actionable insights to improve public safety and airspace security. Its research supports transparency, responsible evaluation, and the advancement of scientific understanding of phenomena that are not readily explained by conventional technologies.

For more information, visit http://www.explorescu.org/

Conference Media Contact:

Chrissy Newton

chrissy@vocabcommunications.com

(416) 705-9523

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