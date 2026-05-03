Mobile Medical Unit team rescues injured Veteran in need

Homeless Veterans patient aligned care team uses Mobile Medical Unit for lifesaving welfare check

In VA, health care means more than just appointments and prescriptions. It is about building relationships, trust and having people who notice when something seems off.

Recently, a small team from the Birmingham VA Health Care System’s (BVAHCS) Homeless Veterans Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT) showed what this kind of commitment looks like in real life.

The Veteran, enrolled in the Homeless Veteran HPACT, had an appointment scheduled earlier that day. When she didn’t show up and couldn’t be reached by phone, the team grew worried. Instead of moving on, the staff chose to show the heart of VA’s mission: they went to check on her using the Mobile Medical Unit (MMU).

Mobile Medical Unit

Around 3 p.m., the group used the MMU to travel to the Veteran’s apartment for a welfare check. When they arrived, neighbors said they hadn’t seen her in about two days. The team knocked on her door several times but got no answer.

Worried about her safety, one staff member went to a bedroom window and called out, asking if she was hurt.

Moments later, they heard her voice.

The Veteran responded that she was on the floor and unable to get up.

Emergency response

The staff quickly let her know that help was coming and called Birmingham Fire and Rescue for support. Firefighters and EMS soon arrived and helped the team get safely into the apartment.

Inside, they found the Veteran lying on the floor between her bed and some furniture. She was shaken but awake and alert, and she recognized the VA team right away. With help from the firefighters, she was gently moved to the side of her bed.

When asked what had happened, she shared that she had fallen the previous night and had been unable to get back up.

EMS checked her at the scene and found her blood pressure and heart rate were high, but her oxygen levels were normal. Meanwhile, the MMU provider gave a report directly to the BVAHCS emergency department doctor to make sure her care continued smoothly.

While inside, the team noticed a few things in the home that could affect the Veteran’s safety and well-being. Because of this, they encouraged her to go to the emergency department for more evaluation and support.

Showing up

Although she was hesitant to go to the hospital, the Veteran finally agreed to go. The HPACT team stayed with her the whole time, offering reassurance, comfort and showing that they truly cared.

The Veteran was admitted to the BVAHCS where she received care and then transferred to a rehabilitation center for physical therapy to help her return to the independent life she desires.

Stories like this show the special role VA health care teams play, especially for Veterans facing housing challenges. For the MMU and HPACT, care goes beyond the clinic. It means checking in, showing up and making sure Veterans are not alone when they need help most.

Sometimes, the most important help starts with a simple question: “Are you okay?”

And sometimes, that answer leads to help for a Veteran in need.