Thousands of Nurses Across America to 'Dance It Out' on May 8 to Celebrate National Nurses Week Finale

Because Nurses Move Us All to Better Health

A joyful national movement honoring the truth that nurses move everyone to better health

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, May 8, 2026, thousands of nurses in hospitals and healthcare organizations across the United States will come together for Dance It Out for Our Nurses , a spirited national celebration closing out National Nurses Week with energy, gratitude, and joy.Created by Power Up Nursing , Dance It Out is more than an event. It is a movement built around one powerful truth:Nurses move everyone to better health.From hospitals and bedside units to schools, homes, clinics, and communities, nurses are the heartbeat of healthcare. Dance It Out offers a fresh and uplifting way to recognize the extraordinary compassion, professional dedication, resilience, and talent nurses bring to the lives of millions every single day.“This is our moment to celebrate nurses in motion,” said Tanya Abreu, CEO of Power Up Nursing. “We are dancing forward, dancing out stress, dancing in appreciation, and dancing toward a future of healthcare that is nurse-led, joyful, energized, and better for every patient we serve.”Across the country, participating hospitals, nursing colleges, and organizations will host local Dance It Out celebrations featuring music, team spirit, giveaways, gratitude moments, and social media participation designed to spotlight the people who care for America every day.Join the National Celebration OnlineNurses, healthcare teams, families, and supporters everywhere are invited to participate by going to Instagram, searching Nurses Dance It Out, watching the official videos, learning the moves, and posting their own videos to join the nationwide celebration.Official hashtags include:#DanceItOut#DanceItOutForOurNurses#DanceItOut26Power Up Nursing extends deep gratitude to the sponsors whose generosity and partnership are helping bring this national celebration to life:• CeraVe• Circular Smart Ring• Go Clove Shoes for Nurses• Mirau Capital Management• Skyscape Digital Resources for Nurses• American College of EducationAbout Power Up NursingPower Up Nursing is dedicated to protecting and promoting the well-being of nurses as a national priority through events, partnerships, innovation, and programs that elevate the nursing profession and strengthen healthcare for all.Tanya Abreu, Power Up Nursing CEO, and participating hospital executives are available for interviews and to provide a live feed from select events.

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