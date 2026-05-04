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Governor Lamont Announces Town-By-Town Increase in State Funding Included in the FY 2027 State Budget

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released a document containing a town-by-town breakdown of the increase in state funding that every school district and municipality in Connecticut will receive from the fiscal year 2027 budget adjustment legislation that received overwhelming, bipartisan approval yesterday in the Connecticut General Assembly.

The increased support for school districts and municipalities is designed to close critical funding gaps in school budgets and town finances without forcing communities to raise property taxes. By targeting these dollars directly at the gaps straining local budgets and school systems, this state funding gives municipalities the breathing room they need to stabilize or even reduce mill rates, addressing the affordability concerns that so many Connecticut residents and community leaders have raised.

“By closing funding gaps for our schools and municipalities, we can help communities avoid raising property taxes while keeping classrooms running and local services strong,” Governor Lamont said. “Affordability is a top priority for this administration, and this investment delivers real relief where people feel it most. I am grateful to Senate President Looney, Speaker Ritter, and the overwhelming majority of Democrat and Republican legislators who voted to approve this budget and send it to my desk.”

The budget legislation was developed as a collaborative effort between the Lamont administration and legislative leaders. A majority of legislators in both the Democrat and Republican parties voted yesterday in favor of approving the bill. Governor Lamont will sign it into law soon after it has been transmitted to his office.

State funding increase for schools and municipalities
in the adopted FY 2027 state budget
(in dollars)

[Download table in Excel]

Municipality

Supplemental
Education Aid

Supplemental
Town Aid

Total

Andover

80,192

17,751

97,943

Ansonia

939,494

261,746

1,201,240

Ashford

138,362

24,858

163,220

Avon

173,326

60,304

233,630

Barkhamsted

59,770

20,054

79,824

Beacon Falls

253,476

32,957

286,433

Berlin

581,191

75,947

657,138

Bethany

70,582

21,913

92,495

Bethel

401,906

95,477

497,383

Bethlehem

105,234

14,158

119,392

Bloomfield

321,914

264,102

586,016

Bolton

107,328

29,551

136,879

Bozrah

47,604

12,185

59,789

Branford

150,914

70,511

221,425

Bridgeport

15,015,199

10,373,486

25,388,685

Bridgewater

8,830

1,831

10,661

Bristol

4,528,816

991,338

5,520,154

Brookfield

55,168

46,102

101,270

Brooklyn

278,788

106,086

384,874

Burlington

280,369

44,057

324,426

Canaan

5,030

29,770

34,800

Canterbury

160,194

36,403

196,597

Canton

162,740

29,695

192,435

Chaplin

66,086

155,805

221,891

Cheshire

849,486

715,676

1,565,162

Chester

125,301

21,671

146,972

Clinton

207,684

51,998

259,682

Colchester

481,608

116,408

598,016

Colebrook

16,156

6,257

22,413

Columbia

92,648

22,616

115,264

Cornwall

1,288

7,988

9,276

Coventry

318,116

61,253

379,369

Cromwell

520,405

66,024

586,429

Danbury

2,952,103

1,592,148

4,544,251

Darien

60,986

28,726

89,712

Deep River

67,044

18,488

85,532

Derby

439,618

426,691

866,309

Durham

131,730

25,339

157,069

East Granby

255,098

30,354

285,452

East Haddam

142,238

35,476

177,714

East Hampton

278,438

104,793

383,231

East Hartford

6,938,531

1,390,427

8,328,958

East Haven

800,238

342,732

1,142,970

East Lyme

243,060

536,657

779,717

East Windsor

226,764

77,422

304,186

Eastford

37,888

14,635

52,523

Easton

12,085

20,603

32,688

Ellington

413,666

64,632

478,298

Enfield

1,192,946

575,188

1,768,134

Essex

8,622

15,263

23,885

Fairfield

122,691

818,108

940,799

Farmington

148,320

1,669,896

1,818,216

Franklin

29,450

15,866

45,316

Glastonbury

268,692

76,932

345,624

Goshen

16,130

7,837

23,967

Granby

655,539

40,940

696,479

Greenwich

110,062

161,948

272,010

Griswold

735,679

171,970

907,649

Groton

1,001,602

2,239,466

3,241,068

Guilford

70,644

52,719

123,363

Haddam

157,682

42,348

200,030

Hamden

2,227,363

1,572,111

3,799,474

Hampton

42,336

14,776

57,112

Hartford

20,530,197

13,107,801

33,637,998

Hartland

42,868

27,482

70,350

Harwinton

253,904

25,174

279,078

Hebron

239,908

30,258

270,166

Kent

1,670

15,707

17,377

Killingly

622,976

333,903

956,879

Killingworth

88,290

30,712

119,002

Lebanon

183,144

41,770

224,914

Ledyard

481,304

1,703,834

2,185,138

Lisbon

115,980

42,901

158,881

Litchfield

123,294

35,537

158,831

Lyme

12,856

7,909

20,765

Madison

15,818

205,858

221,676

Manchester

5,247,464

1,001,403

6,248,867

Mansfield

524,488

2,613,732

3,138,220

Marlborough

118,084

30,635

148,719

Meriden

7,755,320

1,518,429

9,273,749

Middlebury

109,798

33,414

143,212

Middlefield

84,014

16,332

100,346

Middletown

2,656,038

2,348,250

5,004,288

Milford

386,930

667,970

1,054,900

Monroe

210,918

51,404

262,322

Montville

512,114

2,090,413

2,602,527

Morris

12,450

7,647

20,097

Naugatuck

1,438,012

418,778

1,856,790

New Britain

13,292,120

4,671,689

17,963,809

New Canaan

59,493

14,857

74,350

New Fairfield

139,244

42,694

181,938

New Hartford

172,353

22,147

194,500

New Haven

7,652,745

12,419,995

20,072,740

New London

1,926,108

2,912,568

4,838,676

New Milford

465,812

188,992

654,804

Newington

928,230

453,379

1,381,609

Newtown

179,828

216,181

396,009

Norfolk

2,216

27,508

29,724

North Branford

293,254

49,136

342,390

North Canaan

138,210

36,047

174,257

North Haven

175,978

265,182

441,160

North Stonington

106,412

1,336,723

1,443,135

Norwalk

1,959,389

1,432,992

3,392,381

Norwich

5,913,205

3,126,949

9,040,154

Old Lyme

59,794

17,974

77,768

Old Saybrook

12,132

29,797

41,929

Orange

40,620

86,627

127,247

Oxford

147,080

103,082

250,162

Plainfield

614,578

283,649

898,227

Plainville

745,435

121,099

866,534

Plymouth

392,084

133,545

525,629

Pomfret

106,840

32,424

139,264

Portland

527,951

52,900

580,851

Preston

118,100

1,807,504

1,925,604

Prospect

233,456

47,719

281,175

Putnam

333,612

164,942

498,554

Redding

19,287

48,331

67,618

Ridgefield

22,748

44,831

67,579

Rocky Hill

1,259,142

471,899

1,731,041

Roxbury

9,902

2,027

11,929

Salem

101,004

35,835

136,839

Salisbury

2,894

5,599

8,493

Scotland

50,986

19,307

70,293

Seymour

476,454

114,457

590,911

Sharon

1,200

10,902

12,102

Shelton

363,500

135,076

498,576

Sherman

38,467

3,450

41,917

Simsbury

330,950

76,945

407,895

Somers

227,706

425,850

653,556

South Windsor

456,324

77,457

533,781

Southbury

732,698

115,615

848,313

Southington

833,934

181,419

1,015,353

Sprague

108,270

45,613

153,883

Stafford

382,060

161,510

543,570

Stamford

1,441,637

1,550,880

2,992,517

Sterling

126,984

56,351

183,335

Stonington

42,920

40,066

82,986

Stratford

1,212,175

406,351

1,618,526

Suffield

699,245

516,210

1,215,455

Thomaston

219,250

42,738

261,988

Thompson

301,388

71,358

372,746

Tolland

364,222

52,389

416,611

Torrington

2,752,854

743,529

3,496,383

Trumbull

136,682

125,054

261,736

Union

38,171

37,619

75,790

Vernon

3,276,608

325,941

3,602,549

Voluntown

84,690

172,490

257,180

Wallingford

851,446

270,800

1,122,246

Warren

6,950

1,732

8,682

Washington

14,802

8,299

23,101

Waterbury

14,775,836

5,114,077

19,889,913

Waterford

15,582

171,858

187,440

Watertown

1,454,776

278,092

1,732,868

West Hartford

2,824,592

392,543

3,217,135

West Haven

4,946,153

1,336,369

6,282,522

Westbrook

3,846

46,507

50,353

Weston

10,552

6,109

16,661

Westport

81,474

188,683

270,157

Wethersfield

1,009,684

366,924

1,376,608

Willington

138,264

55,458

193,722

Wilton

25,737

45,578

71,315

Winchester

320,998

136,056

457,054

Windham

3,759,271

1,819,472

5,578,743

Windsor

485,216

154,121

639,337

Windsor Locks

214,929

745,276

960,205

Wolcott

495,486

95,678

591,164

Woodbridge

26,948

13,949

40,897

Woodbury

250,602

26,755

277,357

Woodstock

199,622

32,548

232,170

TOTAL

172,923,686

100,000,006

272,923,692

 

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Governor Lamont Announces Town-By-Town Increase in State Funding Included in the FY 2027 State Budget

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