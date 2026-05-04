Secreta Naig Highlights Legislative Wins for Iowa Agriculture, Clean Water

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 3, 2026) - Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today thanked Gov. Reynolds, Leader Klimesh, Speaker Grassley and members of the Iowa Legislature for delivering meaningful results for Iowans:

“The 2026 legislative session delivered meaningful results for Iowa agriculture and for our entire state. I thank Gov. Reynolds, Leader Klimesh, Speaker Grassley and the Legislature for their leadership, hard work, and continued support of our ag and rural communities. This session was highlighted by a historic investment in clean water, along with passage of the Iowa Farm Act, strong support for Choose Iowa, impactful property tax reform, a responsible state budget, and important investments in animal health. A strong agriculture is essential to a strong Iowa, and together, these legislative wins will keep Iowa a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

Secretary Naig on the Farm to Faucet Clean Water Iowa Plan:

“Our comprehensive water quality package modernizes how Iowa invests in clean water—from the field to the faucet. This forward-looking approach realigns existing resources without raising taxes and focuses investments where they deliver the greatest impact. By pairing together conservation practices on the land, infrastructure improvements in our communities, and enhanced monitoring to track progress, this kind of collaboration is exactly what it takes to achieve meaningful, lasting water quality improvements.”

The package unlocks $138 million in funding and drives an estimated $319 million in water quality investments over the next 12 years.

These resources will support critical water quality infrastructure, expand financial assistance to help small and mid-size communities upgrade water treatment systems, and fund both urban and rural conservation projects.

It also includes a $25 million grant to Central Iowa Water Works to expand infrastructure and double nitrate removal capacity within the next three years.

Secretary Naig on Passage of First-Ever Comprehensive Iowa Farm Act:

“I am grateful for the Legislature’s work to pass the first-ever comprehensive Iowa Farm Act, which delivers more economic opportunities for our farmers and our ag community, reduces unnecessary regulatory burdens, and strengthens the long-term viability of our rural communities. This bi-partisan legislation positions Iowa agriculture for continued growth and success while helping ensure farmers have the certainty and tools they need to plan for the future.”

Secretary Naig on Momentum Behind Choose Iowa:

“The Legislature continues to show strong support for the Choose Iowa program. Newly approved funding will bring more fresh, healthy foods that are grown and raised by Choose Iowa members into school meals. This investment supports Choose Iowa members’ access to new markets and helps consumers identify and purchase Iowa grown, made, and raised food, beverages and ag products.”