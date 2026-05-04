Indie Short Fest Announces Industry Panel and Filmmaker Q&A Sessions for 6th Annual Awards in Los Angeles

Stephen Tobolowsky brings decades of experience across comedy and drama to the Indie Short Fest Industry Panel.

Stephen Tobolowsky leads Industry Panel as Indie Short Fest brings live Q&As and 67 international films to its 6th Annual Awards in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie Short Fest will host its 6th Annual Awards on May 9, 2026, at Regal LA Live, bringing together filmmakers and industry professionals for a full day of screenings, live discussions, and networking.

The event will feature 67 short films from 23 countries, including 34 premieres, alongside a curated program of filmmaker Q&A sessions and an Industry Panel with working professionals from across film and television.

Industry Panel Brings Together Working Voices from Film and Television

A highlight of this year’s program is the Industry Panel, scheduled from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM in Cinema 10, featuring:

Stephen Tobolowsky — veteran actor with over 250 film and television credits, including "Groundhog Day" and "Memento"

Cynthia Gravinese — producer, actress, and industry consultant with multiple award-winning projects

Alexa Mansour — actress known for "The Walking Dead: World Beyond"

The panel will offer audiences a live conversation on the craft and realities of working in today’s film and television industry, with time allocated for audience Q&A.

Filmmaker Q&A Sessions Offer Direct Audience Engagement

In addition to the panel, three Filmmaker Q&A sessions will take place throughout the day, immediately following select screening blocks.

These sessions provide audiences with direct access to filmmakers, exploring the creative process, production challenges, and storytelling behind the films.

Participating filmmakers represent a diverse international lineup, with projects spanning narrative, documentary, animation, and experimental work.

A Global Showcase of Independent Short Film

This year’s showcase features work from acclaimed talent including Primetime Emmy nominee Joe Mantegna, Richard Brake, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Alistair Petrie.

Across the program, audiences will experience a wide range of voices and perspectives, with filmmakers from around the world attending in person for screenings and discussions.

Full-Day Event Culminates in Awards Show

The event will run throughout the day at Regal LA Live, culminating in the Indie Short Fest Annual Awards Show in the evening, where top projects of the year will be recognized.

About Indie Short Fest

Since 2018, Los Angeles based international film festival Indie Short Fest has selected and presented several notable projects, including 2025 Academy Award-winning live-action short "I’m Not a Robot" (Netherlands) and Oscar-shortlisted live-action shorts "Edge of Space" (USA) and "The Pearl Comb" (UK).

Dedicated to supporting independent filmmakers and showcasing creative excellence in short films, Indie Short Fest continues to spotlight diverse voices and innovative storytelling.

Event Details

Indie Short Fest — 6th Annual Awards

📍 Regal LA Live, Los Angeles

📅 May 9, 2026

🎬 Screenings, Filmmaker Q&As, Industry Panel, and Awards Show

🔗 Full schedule and passes:

https://indieshortfest.com/annual-awards-2025-2026-full-schedule/

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