Barossa Taxi launches new website for 24/7 Barossa Valley taxi, winery tour and Adelaide Airport transfer bookings

Barossataxi.net.au has launched to give travellers and residents direct bookings for airport transfers, cellar door tours & rides across the Barossa Valley.

TANUNDA, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barossa Taxi , a long-running local transportoperator serving South Australia’s Barossa Valley wine region, has launched its new website atbarossataxi.net.au. The site consolidates the company’s full range of ground transport services,Adelaide Airport transfers, winery and cellar door tours, local taxi rides, wedding and eventtransport, and corporate accounts, into a single information hub for travellers, residents andevent planners across the region.Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week from a base at 204A Murray Street in Tanunda,Barossa Taxi has provided transport across the Barossa Valley for more than two decades. Thecompany holds a 4.7-star rating across more than 100 Google reviews and serves passengersthroughout Tanunda, Nuriootpa, Angaston, Lyndoch, Williamstown, Greenock, Seppeltsfield,Marananga, Rowland Flat and the surrounding districts, with regular runs to Adelaide Airportand Adelaide CBD.The new website addresses a recurring issue identified by visitors to the region: limitedrideshare coverage in regional South Australia. With Uber and DiDi services concentrated inmetropolitan Adelaide, travellers arriving for cellar door tours or events in the Barossa havehistorically faced uncertainty around return transport. Barossa Taxi’s online presence nowprovides a clear, single point of reference for booking a fully accredited, locally based taxiservice that operates throughout the Valley.The launch site documents the company’s core service categories. Airport transfers includereal-time flight tracking and fixed-price options for the approximately 60-kilometre route betweenthe Barossa Valley and Adelaide Airport. Winery and cellar door tours are offered as half-dayand full-day packages, with vehicles seating up to 13 passengers and itineraries that caninclude estates such as Penfolds, Seppeltsfield, Yalumba, Jacob’s Creek, Hentley Farm andGibson Barossa. Local rides are metered to the standard South Australian taxi tariff, with on-demand and pre-booked options. Wedding and event transport is offered with multi-vehiclecoordination for bridal parties and guest shuttles.All Barossa Valley taxi drivers are fully accredited and police-checked, and bookings are takenby phone on 0400 631 631. The company accepts cash, EFTPOS, Visa, Mastercard, ApplePay, Google Pay and corporate accounts.“Visitors come to the Barossa for the wineries, the food and the scenery, not to worry aboutwho’s driving home,” a Barossa Taxi spokesperson said. “Our goal with the new website is tomake it easier for people planning a trip to the region to find a reliable local operator before theyarrive, rather than scrambling for a ride at the cellar door.”The website also publishes the company’s full service area, transparent pricing structure(metered local fares, fixed-price airport transfers, hourly tour rates) and a frequently askedquestions section covering booking lead times, group capacity, payment options and flight delayhandling.The Barossa Valley, located approximately one hour northeast of Adelaide, is one of Australia’smost-visited wine regions and home to more than 150 wineries and 80 cellar doors. The regionattracts both domestic and international visitors year-round, with peak demand during theBarossa Vintage Festival, harvest season and long-weekend periods.About Barossa TaxiBarossa Taxi is a locally owned and operated taxi and transfer service based in Tanunda, SouthAustralia. With more than 20 years of experience serving the Barossa Valley, the companyprovides 24/7 ground transport for airport transfers, winery tours, local rides, wedding partiesand corporate accounts across the Valley and to Adelaide Airport and CBD. Drivers are fullyaccredited and police-checked.Media ContactCompany: Barossa TaxiContact: Media RelationsAddress: 204A Murray Street, Tanunda SA 5352, AustraliaPhone: 0400 631 631 (international: +61 400 631 631)Email: info@barossataxi.net.auWebsite: https://barossataxi.net.au

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