Barossa Taxi launches new website for 24/7 Barossa Valley taxi, winery tour and Adelaide Airport transfer bookings
Barossataxi.net.au has launched to give travellers and residents direct bookings for airport transfers, cellar door tours & rides across the Barossa Valley.TANUNDA, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barossa Taxi, a long-running local transport
operator serving South Australia’s Barossa Valley wine region, has launched its new website at
barossataxi.net.au. The site consolidates the company’s full range of ground transport services,
Adelaide Airport transfers, winery and cellar door tours, local taxi rides, wedding and event
transport, and corporate accounts, into a single information hub for travellers, residents and
event planners across the region.
Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week from a base at 204A Murray Street in Tanunda,
Barossa Taxi has provided transport across the Barossa Valley for more than two decades. The
company holds a 4.7-star rating across more than 100 Google reviews and serves passengers
throughout Tanunda, Nuriootpa, Angaston, Lyndoch, Williamstown, Greenock, Seppeltsfield,
Marananga, Rowland Flat and the surrounding districts, with regular runs to Adelaide Airport
and Adelaide CBD.
The new website addresses a recurring issue identified by visitors to the region: limited
rideshare coverage in regional South Australia. With Uber and DiDi services concentrated in
metropolitan Adelaide, travellers arriving for cellar door tours or events in the Barossa have
historically faced uncertainty around return transport. Barossa Taxi’s online presence now
provides a clear, single point of reference for booking a fully accredited, locally based taxi
service that operates throughout the Valley.
The launch site documents the company’s core service categories. Airport transfers include
real-time flight tracking and fixed-price options for the approximately 60-kilometre route between
the Barossa Valley and Adelaide Airport. Winery and cellar door tours are offered as half-day
and full-day packages, with vehicles seating up to 13 passengers and itineraries that can
include estates such as Penfolds, Seppeltsfield, Yalumba, Jacob’s Creek, Hentley Farm and
Gibson Barossa. Local rides are metered to the standard South Australian taxi tariff, with on-
demand and pre-booked options. Wedding and event transport is offered with multi-vehicle
coordination for bridal parties and guest shuttles.
All Barossa Valley taxi drivers are fully accredited and police-checked, and bookings are taken
by phone on 0400 631 631. The company accepts cash, EFTPOS, Visa, Mastercard, Apple
Pay, Google Pay and corporate accounts.
“Visitors come to the Barossa for the wineries, the food and the scenery, not to worry about
who’s driving home,” a Barossa Taxi spokesperson said. “Our goal with the new website is to
make it easier for people planning a trip to the region to find a reliable local operator before they
arrive, rather than scrambling for a ride at the cellar door.”
The website also publishes the company’s full service area, transparent pricing structure
(metered local fares, fixed-price airport transfers, hourly tour rates) and a frequently asked
questions section covering booking lead times, group capacity, payment options and flight delay
handling.
The Barossa Valley, located approximately one hour northeast of Adelaide, is one of Australia’s
most-visited wine regions and home to more than 150 wineries and 80 cellar doors. The region
attracts both domestic and international visitors year-round, with peak demand during the
Barossa Vintage Festival, harvest season and long-weekend periods.
About Barossa Taxi
Barossa Taxi is a locally owned and operated taxi and transfer service based in Tanunda, South
Australia. With more than 20 years of experience serving the Barossa Valley, the company
provides 24/7 ground transport for airport transfers, winery tours, local rides, wedding parties
and corporate accounts across the Valley and to Adelaide Airport and CBD. Drivers are fully
accredited and police-checked.
Media Contact
Company: Barossa Taxi
Contact: Media Relations
Address: 204A Murray Street, Tanunda SA 5352, Australia
Phone: 0400 631 631 (international: +61 400 631 631)
Email: info@barossataxi.net.au
Website: https://barossataxi.net.au
Media Relations
Barossa Taxi
+61400631631 ext.
info@barossataxi.net.au
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