i-ESG to Bridge Global Regulatory Gaps with 'ESG-Specific AX Devices' on Korean Regional Gov't Quantum-AI Infrastructure

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- -----[Executive Summary]- Strategic Multi-Party MOU: Partnership with a prominent South Korean regional government and leading tech firms to establish hybrid infrastructure integrating Quantum (QPU) and AI (GPU, NPU).- Proven MRV Solution: Direct support for regulatory compliance through a data-driven MRV (Measurement, Reporting, and Verification) system, built on 16 AI patents and 20M+ data points.- Global Market Validation: Established track record including official consultations for foreign governments, winning the ADB Challenge, and joint solution launches with the UNGC Network.- ESG-Specific AX & Hardware Integration: Realizing automated ESG data collection and analysis for exporters using NPU hardware powered by i-ESG’s proprietary AI models.i-ESG (CEO Bell Jongwoong Kim), an AI data specialist with Fortune 500 venture roots, is set to solidify its technological leadership in global ESG compliance by becoming a core partner in a next-generation computing infrastructure project led by a leading South Korean regional government.On April 27, 2026, i-ESG announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the "Establishment of Quantum-AI Hybrid Data Center and Provision of Industrial AI Solutions." The ceremony brought together the regional government, municipal authorities, and a consortium of tech leaders including SDT, Anyon Technologies, and Mobilint. The initiative aims to create a robust foundation for Quantum Transformation (QX) within the regional industrial sector by harmonizing Quantum (QPU) and AI (GPU, NPU) computing.Through this collaboration, i-ESG will leverage the center's advanced infrastructure to help export-driven enterprises navigate urgent ESG regulatory hurdles. i-ESG’s "ESG-Specific AX (AI Transformation)" has already demonstrated its effectiveness on the global stage through advisory roles for overseas governments, the co-launch of an AI-powered diagnostic solution with the UNGC Network, and securing the top spot in the ADB (Asian Development Bank) Challenge for ‘Digitalization in Supply Chain.’By integrating its ESG-specialized AI models with security-hardened, high-performance NPU hardware, i-ESG is providing "ready-to-use" on-premise AI analysis equipment. This enables small and medium-sized exporters to achieve immediate and transparent compliance results, bypassing the need for long-term integration periods."i-ESG does not just offer theoretical ESG guidance; we provide practical solutions that technically surmount regulatory barriers using our patented technology and vast datasets," stated CEO Bell Jongwoong Kim. "By implementing our globally validated MRV capabilities within this regional industrial hub, we will directly support companies in meeting global standards and strengthening their export competitiveness."[About i-ESG]i-ESG is a global AI tech firm founded by experts from Fortune 500 ventures, specializing in ESG data with 16 AI/Data patents and a database of over 20 million records. Validated by international bodies like the UNGC and ADB, i-ESG provides "ready-to-use" on-premise solutions that merge security-enhanced hardware with proprietary AI models. The company leads the "ESG-AX" market by automating the critical MRV process, empowering global enterprises to stay ahead of carbon and supply chain regulations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.