Daily Driver Consulting Launches The Emergence Blueprint to Help Accounting Firms Scale Advisory Services

Lee Walker, founder and CEO of Daily Driver Consulting Emergence: Transform Your Compliance Firm Into A Strategic Advisory Practice book cover Daily Driver Consulting Logo

New course, book, and coaching program support accounting firm owners in building scalable advisory practices

When firm owners step into advisory, they don’t just grow revenue. They change the level of impact they have. The next generation of accounting firms will be built on clarity, systems, and trust.” — Lee Walker

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daily Driver Consulting today announced the launch of The Emergence Blueprint, a new online course designed to help accounting firm owners transition from compliance services to scalable advisory practices. The launch coincides with founder Lee Walker’s presence at GrowCon 2026, where the firm is a sponsor introducing a self-assessment quiz , upcoming group coaching program, and preorder access to his new book, “Emergence: Transform Your Compliance Firm Into a Strategic Advisory Practice.”Building on his work helping firms strengthen recruiting and retention strategies, Walker’s latest initiatives expand that foundation into a full operational and advisory transformation for accounting firms navigating industry change.“When firm owners step into advisory, they don’t just grow revenue,” Walker explained. “They change the level of impact they have. I believe the next generation of accounting firms will be built on clarity, systems, and trust. That’s what Emergence is designed to support.”A Practical FrameworkThe Emergence Blueprint is a seven-module course built for bookkeeping, tax, and accounting firm owners seeking to grow and scale beyond compliance work. The program focuses on helping firms increase profitability, improve operations, and deliver higher-value advisory services.“This course is for firm owners who know they’re capable of more but haven’t had a clear path to get there,” Walker said. “The Emergence Blueprint gives them structure, not just inspiration.”Participants learn how to:Identify why their firm feels stuck in compliance-heavy work.Redefine their role as a strategic advisor.Strengthen operational systems and workflows.Deliver advisory services that drive better client decisions.Attract and retain ideal clients.Build teams that support long-term growth.“This is about helping firm owners stop reacting and start building with intention,” Walker said. “Growth comes from better systems, clearer positioning, and stronger client relationships, not just more work.”The Advisory ShiftThe accounting industry is undergoing rapid change as automation reduces reliance on traditional compliance services. Firms that embrace advisory services, strengthen operations, and improve client experience are better positioned for long-term growth and profitability.“I wrote the Emergence course and book to give accounting firm owners language for what they’re feeling and a roadmap for what to do next,” explained Walker, who has supported more than 300 businesses, helping accounting firms improve efficiency, build scalable systems, and transition into advisory-driven models that deliver greater value. “This isn’t just a course or a book but a shift in how firm owners see themselves and the role they play in their clients’ success.”To support this change, Daily Driver Consulting will introduce a group coaching program in June, providing accountability, structure, and peer collaboration for firm owners implementing the Emergence framework.“When firm owners step into advisory, they don’t just grow revenue,” he shared. “They change the level of impact they have.”About Lee Walker and Daily Driver ConsultingLee Walker is a business consultant and founder of Daily Driver Consulting, providing fractional CFO services, advisory strategy, and operational support for accounting firms and small businesses seeking sustainable growth. He is the author of the upcoming book, “Emergence: Transform Your Compliance Firm Into a Strategic Advisory Practice,” and released “People + Process = Profit: A Playbook for Smart Business Growth.”He was recently recognized by TradeFlock as one of the “Most Inspiring Global Business Icons of 2026,” highlighting his work with entrepreneurs and leadership teams to improve clarity, accountability, and performance through better systems. Learn more at: https://dailydriverconsulting.biz/

Emergence with Lee Walker, Daily Driver Consulting

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