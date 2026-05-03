ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS CONTINUE TO UPHOLD COMBAT READINESS AT THE REGION VII BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION

SANTA FE – Sgt. Michael Fouts, an infantryman with the 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, and Sgt. Alejandro Barraza, a horizontal construction engineer with the 253rd Engineer Battalion, represented the Arizona Army National Guard in the Region VII Best Warrior Competition held across New Mexico, April 27-30, 2026.

The Region VII Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that brings together junior enlisted soldiers and non-commissioned officers (NCO) from 8 states and territories to compete for a highly competitive spot at the national level competition. Each competitor won either best soldier or best NCO during their state’s Best Warrior Competition earlier this year.

The competition is designed to challenge participants beyond their limits. Over the course of a grueling four days, competitors tested their warrior skills across multiple events to include physical fitness, marksmanship, land navigation, a road march, medical lanes, a written exam, and appearance boards. The competition reinforces the National Guard’s commitment to building a lethal force that is ready to respond at a moment's notice.

After earning the title of Soldier of the Year during the 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, Fouts is aiming for back-to-back titles, this year as the NCO of the Year. The transition marks a new chapter of growth as he moves from being led to leading others. His return to the competition reflects the Arizona National Guard's emphasis on developing leaders who inspire others to pursue excellence under pressure.

“We compete in the Best Warrior Competition because as non-commissioned officers, we expect nothing but excellence from our soldiers, and to expect a standard, as a leader, you must exemplify and uphold that standard,” Fouts said.

For Barraza, the competition proved that every Soldier is a warrior first. As a horizontal construction engineer, his daily mission focuses on building and sustaining critical infrastructure. At Best Warrior, he demonstrated his ability to fight, endure and lead in demanding environments.

The Region VII Best Warrior Competition tested more than just technical skills across the force. Competitors were able to adapt to unpredictable situations and conditions that prepare them for future operations. These qualities are essential on the battlefield and at home, during domestic emergency situations. The Arizona National Guard Soldiers support communities during natural disasters, civil emergencies, and homeland defense operations. Soldiers also remain ready to deploy in support of combat missions around the world.

Through competitions like the Best Warrior, the Arizona Army National Guard continues to forge disciplined, competent, and combat-ready leaders who are prepared to answer any mission when called upon.