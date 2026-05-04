Miracle Mile Deli marks 77 years in Phoenix with throwback pricing, highlights impact of supporting local

Buy a $100 gift card for only $77 now through Father's Day

When people choose to support local, it makes a real impact. ” — Josh Garcia, VP of Miracle Mile Deli

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Arizona small businesses face rising costs and increased competition, one of Phoenix’s longest-running family restaurants is using a major milestone to spotlight the power of supporting local.Miracle Mile Deli, a family-owned institution since 1949, will celebrate its 77th anniversary with “Miracle Mile Deli Week,” May 4 - 9, featuring a limited-time $19.49 special that pays tribute to its founding year.The anniversary deal includes a choice of the deli’s signature sandwiches, Pastrami, Straw, New Yorker, or Combo, plus a side, a kosher pickle and a slice of pie.At a time when Arizona small businesses report ongoing challenges reaching new customers and managing rising operating costs, local spending plays a direct role in keeping long-standing businesses open, retaining jobs and reinvesting dollars back into the community.Founded by Brooklyn native Jack Grodzinsky and now operated by three generations of the Garcia family, Miracle Mile Deli has remained a fixture in the Valley for nearly eight decades, serving generations of local families.“Independent restaurants are feeling pressure from every direction right now, from food costs to labor,” said Josh Garcia, VP of Miracle Mile Deli. “When people choose to support local, it makes a real impact. It helps businesses like ours continue to employ local staff and supports other Arizona companies we rely on, like Noble Bread and Shamrock Farms. It all stays right here in our community.”The deli will also offer a seasonal gift card promotion from May 1 through June 15, with customers receiving $100 in gift cards for $77, timed for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduations and teacher appreciation.Known for its stacked sandwiches, classic deli experience and extensive catering offerings, Miracle Mile Deli is located at 4433 N. 16th St. in Phoenix and open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.About Miracle Mile DeliMiracle Mile Deli was founded by Brooklyn, New York native, Jack Grodzinsky in 1949. Owned and operated by Jill and George Garcia, Grodzinsky’s daughter and son-in-law, Miracle Mile Deli is managed by Josh Garcia, Grodzinsky’s grandson. The family-friendly restaurant is one of Phoenix’s most iconic dining institutions. For 77 years, the establishment has been owned and operated by three generations of the Grodzinsky/Garcia family and continues to draw hundreds of visitors each day for its consistently delicious food and warm dining atmosphere. Customers have become accustomed to Miracle Mile Deli's signature New York-style favorite sandwiches such as “The Straw,” “The New Yorker,” and “The Triple Decker." Miracle Mile's massive menu of salads, comfort food, burgers, and beer on tap offers something for everyone, not to mention its top-notch customer service. For more information about the restaurant and seasonal specials, visit www.miraclemiledeli.com

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