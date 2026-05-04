Magnolia Outdoors Launches Custom Pool Design & Installation Services Across Los Angeles, Ventura, and Orange County

Expert Inground Pool Design and Installation for Southern California Homeowners

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magnolia Outdoors has officially entered the Southern California construction market, setting a new benchmark in custom pool design and installation in Los Angeles, Ventura, and Orange County. Headquartered in Sherman Oaks, the company now provides homeowners with a seamless, concept-to-completion approach to building luxury residential pools tailored to the Southern California lifestyle.As the definition of “home” extends beyond interior spaces, homeowners across Southern California are investing in custom backyard pools to maximize outdoor living. Magnolia Outdoors addresses this demand by transforming underutilized spaces into high-end, functional pool environments designed for year-round enjoyment.A New Vision for the Modern California OasisAt the core of Magnolia Outdoors’ launch is its vision of the Modern California Oasis, centered around expertly crafted custom swimming pools in Los Angeles and surrounding counties.“Homeowners today want more than just a pool—they want a personalized outdoor experience,” said a Magnolia Outdoors spokesperson. “But navigating pool construction permits in California, zoning regulations, and multiple contractors can be overwhelming. Our goal is to simplify the process while delivering exceptional results.”From sleek geometric pools to resort-style lagoon designs, Magnolia Outdoors specializes in luxury pool construction in Southern California, ensuring each project aligns with the home’s architecture and the client’s lifestyle.Custom Pool Design: The Inaugural SpotlightMagnolia Outdoors has chosen to promote its specialization in Custom Pool Design and Installation as the inaugural service offering. The firm considers building a pool an art form. The design team at Magnolia Outdoors does not provide so-called “cookie-cutter solutions” but focuses on customization and uses high-quality materials and current design trends. Each approach stays oriented toward the particular region and style of Southern California houses.The company's pool projects are meant to be focal points of the house's landscape garden, blending seamlessly with the other buildings and the new outdoor modernization. When structural integrity is prioritized over aesthetics, Magnolia Outdoor makes sure every pool is constructed to last. They further ensure that the construction complies with all the strict California building and safety codes and is unquestionably beautiful.The "Concept-to-Completion" AdvantageMagnolia Outdoors differentiates itself with a streamlined approach to pool construction project management in Southern California , eliminating the disconnect between design and execution.Services include:1. Initial Consultation: Property evaluation, budget planning, and lifestyle alignment2. Design & Engineering: Customized plans for residential pool design in Los Angeles3. Permitting & Compliance: Handling pool permits and zoning regulations in Ventura and Orange County4. Construction Execution: Transparent updates and high-quality craftsmanshipThis centralized model ensures homeowners receive a stress-free experience when investing in custom pool installation near Los Angeles and the surrounding areas.Crafting Value Through Quality and TransparencyMagnolia Outdoors is anchored on transparency. Unexpected expenses and lengthy schedules are the drawbacks of this industry. The company offers its customers clear written contracts that specify scope, materials, roadmap, and payment terms before the first shovelful of earth.Magnolia Outdoors Spokesperson included, “ Quality worksmanship cannot be compromised.” ”We use strong, high-quality material which is capable of withstanding the California sun and weather conditions and changing seasons. Our customers need to know that they are not only doing something nice today, but that their spending will have value and integrity in the coming years.”Serving the Southern California CommunityMagnolia Outdoors is currently offering consultations for homeowners seeking custom pool design and installation in Los Angeles, Ventura, and Orange County. With a focused approach to luxury residential pool construction, the company is positioned as a trusted partner for those looking to elevate their outdoor living experience through high-end, personalized pool environments.Homeowners are invited to explore the Magnolia Outdoors portfolio to view a diverse range of completed custom pool projects in Southern California. The portfolio highlights the company’s ability to transform standard residential properties into sophisticated outdoor spaces centered around expertly designed pools that blend functionality with modern aesthetics.About Magnolia OutdoorsMagnolia Outdoors is a Southern California-based construction company specializing in custom pool design and installation. The company is dedicated to creating visually striking, durable, and highly functional residential pool environments that enhance the overall living experience. Through a streamlined, concept-to-completion approach, Magnolia Outdoors delivers a stress-free construction process rooted in precision craftsmanship, transparent communication, and long-term client value.

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