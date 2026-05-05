Indiana Tree Service Expands Into Anderson With Certified Arborist Leadership

Josh Newsome Tree Surgery expands tree care services into Anderson, Indiana

Family-owned tree service expands into Anderson, IN with certified arborist leadership, offering tree removal, pruning, and storm cleanup.

“We take pride in providing dependable tree care and treating every property with respect. Expanding into Anderson allows us to bring that same level of service to more communities.” — Josh and Sabrina Newsome

MUNCIE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Josh Newsome Tree Surgery, a family-owned tree care company serving Delaware County since 1996, announced its expansion into Anderson and Madison County, Indiana. The expansion comes as demand for professional tree removal, pruning, and storm damage services continues to grow across Central Indiana.The company also highlighted the role of ISA Certified Arborist Koleman Joshua Newsome, bringing advanced arboriculture expertise into its service offerings.“Working as a family has always been at the core of what we do,” said Josh, Sabrina, and Koleman Newsome in a joint statement. “We take pride in providing dependable tree care and treating every property with respect. Expanding into Anderson allows us to bring that same level of service to more communities.”Josh Newsome Tree Surgery provides tree removal, pruning, stump grinding, and storm response services. The company is fully licensed and insured and follows industry safety standards.More information is available at:

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