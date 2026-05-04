.MU Announces Trademark Priority Period Ahead of Global Relaunch as 'Everyone’s Music Domain'

.MU to be marketed globally for the music community through new strategy and marketing agreement with it.com Domains

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- .MU, the country-code Top Level Domain for Mauritius, today announced a new global marketing initiative positioning .MU as “Everyone’s Music Domain.”Through a Strategy and Marketing Agreement with it.com Domains, .MU will be promoted internationally to artists, creators, labels, music platforms, venues, festivals, publishers, music technology companies, fan communities, and brands connected to the global music ecosystem.As part of this relaunch, .MU will open a Trademark Priority Period from May 15, 2026 through June 28, 2026. The Trademark Priority Period is designed to notify trademark owners, intellectual property professionals, brand protection agencies, and registrars that .MU will be marketed globally as a music-focused domain. It provides an opportunity for trademark interests to review and protect relevant names in the .MU namespace before broader marketing begins.“This is an important step in repositioning .MU for a larger global audience,” said Joe Alagna, CSO of it.com Domains. “.MU has a natural connection to music, and our goal is to make it easier for the music community, brands, and creators to understand and use .MU as a meaningful digital identity.”The relaunch is not a traditional Sunrise or Landrush event. .MU is an existing ccTLD with existing registrations in the zone. The Trademark Priority Period is an awareness and priority communications initiative intended to give trademark owners and their advisors clear notice before broader global promotion begins. The registry backend and registry service provider for .MU is Identity Digital..MU will be exhibiting with it.com Domains at the International Trademark Association Annual Meeting in London from May 3 through May 6, 2026, where the team will meet with trademark professionals, registrars, brand protection agencies, and other industry participants.New .MU policies are being finalized and will be posted at nic.mu in the coming week. .MU is also signing a memorandum of understanding with WIPO to manage domain name disputes.Program details for registrars, trademark professionals, and the public will be shared with registrars and posted at nic.mu in the coming week.____________________________________About .MU.MU is the country-code Top Level Domain for Mauritius. As part of its global relaunch, .MU is being marketed internationally as Everyone’s Music Domain, serving artists, creators, companies, communities, and brands connected to music.About it.com DomainsThe company, it.com Domains LTD, is the official operator for the .it.com domain registry offering domains under the .it.com suffix, e.g., yourname.it.com. It is also a Registry Services Provider (RSP) in the coming round of new gTLDs planned by ICANN for 2026.Headquartered in London, it.com Domains is committed to promoting the adoption and trusted use of the *.it.com domain space worldwide.

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