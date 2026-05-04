Express Lube & Car Care Opens New Full-Service Auto Repair Center in Richland Hills, TX

Express Lube & Car Care

Express Lube & Car Care opens in Richland Hills, TX at 7932 Glenview Dr, offering fast oil changes, inspections, and full-service auto repair.

RICHLAND HILLS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Express Lube & Car Care proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location at 7932 Glenview Dr, Richland Hills, TX 76180, bringing fast, reliable, and high-quality automotive services to drivers across the Richland Hills community and surrounding areas.Built on a foundation of honesty, quality, and customer satisfaction, Express Lube & Car Care continues its expansion across Texas to meet the growing demand for dependable vehicle maintenance and repair. The new Richland Hills location offers a full range of services, including oil changes, state inspections, brake service, engine diagnostics, suspension work, batteries, and complete auto repair solutions—all under one roof.“At Express Lube & Car Care, an oil change is never just an oil change,” said a company representative. “Every vehicle receives a comprehensive multi-point inspection, giving customers full visibility into their car’s condition and helping them make informed decisions.”The Richland Hills facility is staffed by experienced technicians and equipped with advanced diagnostic tools to deliver dealership-quality service without the dealership price. Customers can expect transparent communication, digital inspections with photos, and clear recommendations for any necessary repairs.In addition to expert automotive care, Express Lube & Car Care is committed to providing an exceptional customer experience. The new location features efficient turnaround times, clean facilities, and a friendly, professional team focused on building long-term relationships with the local community.The opening of the Richland Hills location marks another milestone in the company’s continued growth, reinforcing its mission to provide essential automotive services drivers can trust across Texas and beyond.Customers are invited to visit the new location and experience the difference firsthand. Grand opening promotions and special offers will be available for a limited time.Location: 7932 Glenview Dr, Richland Hills, TX 76180Hours: Open 6 days a weekContact: (817) 284-8478Website: https://www.expressluberichlandhills.com/ For media inquiries or more information, please contact Express Lube & Car Care.About Express Lube & Car CareExpress Lube & Car Care is a trusted automotive service provider offering fast, high-demand maintenance and repair services across Texas. Focused on transparency, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to expand its footprint while maintaining the highest standards in automotive care.

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