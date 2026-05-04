Express Lube & Car Care Announces Grand Opening of New Location in Plano, TX

Express Lube & Car Care

Express Lube & Car Care opens new Plano, TX location at 1505 Custer Rd, offering fast oil changes, inspections, and full-service auto repair.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Express Lube & Car Care proudly announces the grand opening of its newest full-service auto repair and maintenance center, conveniently located at 1505 Custer Rd, Plano, TX 75075. The new location brings fast, reliable, and high-quality automotive services to drivers throughout the Plano community.

Built on a foundation of honesty, quality, and customer satisfaction, Express Lube & Car Care continues to expand across Texas to meet the growing demand for dependable vehicle maintenance and repair. The Plano location offers a comprehensive range of services, including oil changes, state inspections, brake service, engine diagnostics, suspension work, batteries, and complete auto repair solutions—all under one roof.

“At Express Lube & Car Care, an oil change is never just an oil change,” said a company representative. “Every vehicle receives a full multi-point inspection, giving our customers complete visibility into their vehicle’s condition and helping them make informed decisions.”

The Plano facility is staffed by experienced technicians and equipped with advanced diagnostic tools to deliver dealership-quality service without the dealership price. Customers can expect transparent communication, digital inspections with photos, and clear recommendations on any necessary repairs.

In addition to expert automotive care, Express Lube & Car Care is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience. The new location features efficient service times, a clean and comfortable environment, and a professional team focused on building long-term relationships with the community.

The opening of the Plano location marks another milestone in the company’s continued growth, with a mission to provide essential automotive services drivers can trust across Texas and beyond.

Customers are invited to visit the new location and experience the difference firsthand. Grand opening promotions and special offers will be available for a limited time.

Location: 1505 Custer Rd, Plano, TX 75075

Hours: Open 6 days a week

Contact: 214) 469-9444

Website: https://www.expresslubeplano.com/

For media inquiries or more information, please contact Express Lube & Car Care.

About Express Lube & Car Care

Express Lube & Car Care is a trusted automotive service provider offering fast, high-demand maintenance and repair services across Texas. Focused on transparency, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to expand its footprint while maintaining the highest standards in automotive care.

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