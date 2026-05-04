Express Lube & Car Care Opens New Full-Service Auto Repair Center in Arlington, TX

Express Lube & Car Care

Express Lube & Car Care opens in Arlington, TX at 2105 Brown Blvd, offering fast, reliable oil changes, inspections, and full auto repair services.

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Express Lube & Car Care proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location at 2105 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX 76006, bringing fast, reliable, and high-quality automotive services to drivers across the Arlington community.With a strong reputation built on honesty, quality, and customer satisfaction, Express Lube & Car Care is designed to meet the growing demand for dependable vehicle maintenance and repair. The new Arlington location offers a full range of services, including oil changes, state inspections, brake service, engine diagnostics, suspension work, batteries, and complete auto repair solutions—all under one roof.“At Express Lube & Car Care, an oil change is never just an oil change,” said a company representative. “Every vehicle receives a comprehensive multi-point inspection, ensuring our customers have complete visibility into their car’s condition and can make informed decisions.”The Arlington facility is staffed by experienced technicians and equipped with modern diagnostic tools to deliver dealership-quality service without the dealership price. Customers can expect transparent communication, digital inspections with photos, and clear recommendations on any necessary repairs.In addition to expert service, Express Lube & Car Care is committed to enhancing the customer experience through efficient turnaround times, clean facilities, and a friendly, professional team focused on building long-term relationships with the community.The opening of this location marks another step in the company’s continued growth across Texas, with a mission to provide essential automotive services that drivers can trust.Customers are invited to visit the new location and experience the difference firsthand. Special promotions and opening offers will be available for a limited time.Location: 2105 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX 76006Hours: Open 7 days a weekContact: (682) 248-3416Website: https://www.expresslubearlington.com/ For more information, media inquiries, or partnership opportunities, please contact Express Lube & Car Care.About Express Lube & Car CareExpress Lube & Car Care is a trusted automotive service provider offering fast, high-demand maintenance and repair services across Texas. Focused on transparency, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to expand its footprint while maintaining the highest standards in automotive care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.