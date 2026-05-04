Nautical Boat Club Launches Third Georgia Location, on Savannah River

Nautical Boat Club – Savannah at IGY Savannah Harbor Marina on the Savannah River, offering members premium dockside access just across from historic downtown Savannah.

Nautical Boat Club - Savannah opens May 9 at IGY Savannah Harbor Marina, offering members access to a premier fleet on one of the South's most iconic waterways.

The IGY Marina is a great spot to start — whether you want to visit Savannah's shops and restaurants, explore tidal creeks, or fish the Savannah River, it's a wonderful waterway!” — Shayne Mooney, Co-Owner, Nautical Boat Club - Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nautical Boat Club proudly announces the grand opening of Nautical Boat Club - Savannah . The new location will open May 9, 2026, marking the company’s 29th national location and the third Boating Country Club® location in the Peach State.“We’re thrilled to be launching Nautical Boat Club - Savannah,” attests Tom Gardiner, Nautical Boat Club Owner since 2012. “Georgians love our Lanier Islands and Wilmington Island locations, so we’re excited to extend the opportunity to experience Boat Life – the ultimate in boating ease, service, luxury, and fun – to the Hostess City of the South!”Founded more than two decades ago, Nautical Boat Club is a pioneer in the boat-club business. America’s first and favorite Boating Country Clubprovides a premium boating experience and a superior alternative to renting, leasing, or buying a boat. Nautical Boat Club membership offers unlimited access to a diverse fleet of top-notch boats, limitless use of a full stock of complimentary water toys, and white-glove concierge-style service, always delivered with care. Monthly dues cover all expenses except for gas – including insurance, maintenance, and slip fees.Nautical Boat Club’s 29th location is at the IGY Savannah Harbor Marina , which features a front-row seat to one of Georgia’s most iconic waterfront settings, directly across the Savannah River from the historic downtown district. Offering an ideal blend of classic Southern charm, vibrant riverfront energy, and Intracoastal Waterway access, the new state-of-the-art IGY Marina is a perfect launch locale for Nautical Boat Club members to enjoy time out on the water.“However you choose to spend your boating day, the IGY Marina is a great spot to start,” notes Co-Owner of Nautical Boat Club - Savannah Shayne Mooney, who also runs Nautical Boat Club - Wilmington Island. “Whether you want to visit Savannah’s many shops and top-notch restaurants, explore the river’s winding tidal creeks, salt marshes, and barrier islands, or fish for Red Drum, Sheepshead, tarpon, or even shark, the Savannah River is a wonderful waterway!”The river is known for its stunning views, from historical architecture to abundant wildlife like bottlenose dolphins, manatees, and bald eagles. It also provides easy access to Daufuskie Island, with its peaceful beaches, casual dining, and laidback coastal vibe.Nautical Boat Club membership provides not only unlimited boating with guaranteed reservations and the best availability in the industry, but also unrestricted guest privileges, full membership benefits at all Nautical Boat Club locations nationwide, and a lifetime supply of cherished memories with family and friends.“Beautiful boating weather is just around the corner,” concludes Mooney. “Now is the time to join Nautical Boat Club - Savannah, so you can make the most of our sunny skies. We invite all Savannah-area boating enthusiasts to give us a call and come for a tour today – it’s Boat Life time; the water is waiting!”For more information about Nautical Boat Club - Savannah, please visitFor more information about Nautical Boat Club, please visit http://www.nauticalboatclub.com ###

"The best part is jumping off the boat when you're done" and going home without any work.

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