Eerie Company - A new threat at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center

HOHENFELS, Germany — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the newly established Eerie Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, are integrating First Person View drone systems to enhance reconnaissance capabilities while serving as the opposing force during Joint Multinational Readiness Center exercises in Hohenfels, Germany.

Acting as OPFOR, the company replicates a modern battlefield threat by combining emerging drone technology and electronic warfare with traditional infantry tactics, creating a realistic training environment for rotational units.

Eerie Company, commanded by Capt. Luther Salmon, established in December 2025, specializes in short-, mid-, and long-range reconnaissance to provide timely and accurate battlefield intelligence. The unit was created to address the evolving demands of modern warfare and to increase situational awareness across the battalion.

“The rate at which modern warfare is moving, and due to current conflicts, this company was established to help bridge that gap and be the eyes and ears of the battalion,” said Salmon.

One of the primary systems employed by the company is the Archer Neros FPV drone, a platform used to replicate emerging aerial threats observed in ongoing global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine.

Spc. Ryan Hatcher, an infantryman and subject matter expert on the system, emphasized the drone’s effectiveness during training.

“It’s pretty good for an FPV,” said Hatcher. “Other FPVs we’ve flown here in Hohenfels, Germany, we’ve only been able to max out at eight to ten minutes of battery life.”

Hatcher added that operating FPV drone systems is not limited to a specific military occupational specialty, allowing Soldiers from across the formation to qualify as drone pilots and contribute to reconnaissance efforts.

He explained that the Archer Neros can be configured for multiple roles, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. In some scenarios, similar FPV systems may be equipped with munitions, allowing Soldiers to train on identifying the differences between armed and unarmed drones.

Due to its limited range, the system is primarily employed in defensive operations, providing units with a close-range aerial perspective of the battlefield and enhancing their ability to detect and respond to threats.

Through the use of FPV drone technology and specialized reconnaissance elements, Eerie Company continues to adapt to the rapidly changing operational environment, ensuring the Warrior Battalion remains prepared for modern combat scenarios.