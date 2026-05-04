Vibrant Occasions Catering Brings Mediterranean Cuisine to Arkansas Home Cooks

Chef Serge Krikorian of Vibrant Occasions Catering demonstrates Mediterranean Chicken with Garlic Aioli and Vegetable Quinoa Pilaf alongside hosts Ashley King and Tracy Beene on THV11's The Vine. Vibrant Occasions Catering's Mediterranean Chicken with Garlic Aioli and Vegetable Quinoa Pilaf, as featured on THV11's The Vine. Chef Serge Krikorian's Lebanese-inspired Mediterranean Chicken with Garlic Aioli, served with a fresh garden salad by Vibrant Occasions Catering. Vibrant Occasions Catering's Vegetable Quinoa Pilaf with roasted chickpeas and Mediterranean chicken, as demonstrated by Chef Serge Krikorian on THV11's The Vine. THV11's Tracy Beene on the set of The Vine during Chef Serge Krikorian's Mediterranean cooking segment with Vibrant Occasions Catering.

Chef Serge Krikorian of Vibrant Occasions Catering appeared on THV11's The Vine to demonstrate Mediterranean chicken with garlic aioli and quinoa pilaf.

It's heritage, heart, and health all on one plate.” — Serge Krikorian

BENTON, AR, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Serge Krikorian, Executive Chef and Managing Partner of Vibrant Occasions Catering, recently appeared on THV11's lifestyle program The Vine to demonstrate his signature Mediterranean Chicken with Garlic Aioli and Vegetable Quinoa Pilaf, offering Arkansas home cooks an approachable introduction to Mediterranean flavors.

Joining hosts Ashley King and Tracy Beene, Chef Krikorian walked viewers through several cooking techniques including a yogurt-based marinade rooted in his Lebanese heritage, incorporating turmeric, curry, cumin, cardamom, and cayenne alongside fresh garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil. He recommended marinating the chicken overnight for maximum flavor absorption, noting that the yogurt acts as a natural tenderizer.

"It's heritage, heart, and health all on one plate," Chef Krikorian said of the dish.

Chef Krikorian's Lebanese background has long informed the culinary identity of Vibrant Occasions Catering, where international flavors and Southern hospitality are often woven into menu offerings. His approach to fusion cuisine has become a defining characteristic of the brand and a consistent draw for clients seeking menus that go beyond the expected.

Vibrant Occasions Catering was recently recognized with the ACE Award for Catered Micro Event of the Year at Catersource and The Special Event, one of the catering industry's most prestigious national honors. The company has also earned recognition from Arkansas Money & Politics’ Best of Awards recently in multiple categories including Best Business Caterer for Events, Best Place to Work, and Best Boss.

The Vine appearance is part of Chef Krikorian's ongoing commitment to bringing professional culinary techniques to everyday home cooks, a mission he continues through his recurring segments on The Vine and his YouTube cooking series, Cooking with the Kriks.

The full video segment on Mediterranean Chicken with Garlic Aioli and Vegetable Quinoa Pilaf is available now at THV11.com.

About Vibrant Occasions Catering:

Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.

To explore the array of catering options offered at Vibrant Occasions, please contact:

Mary Krikorian

Managing Partner

Vibrant Occasions

@vibrantoccasionscatering

Email: mary@vibrantoccasionscatering.com

For media inquiries about Vibrant Occasions, please contact:

Meredith Corning

PR Agent

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

Email: meredith@meredithcorning.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.