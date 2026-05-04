Millenia Medical Center Celebrates Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony With The Tacoma Area Chamber Of Commerce

Millenia Medical Center entry and front desk BusinessRate #1 Ranked Medical Spa in Tacoma Millenia Medical Center logo

Tacoma's Premier Medical Spa Celebrates with a Ceremonial Grand Opening Event Featuring Representatives from Morpheus8, Daxxify, and Biote

This ribbon cutting is our opportunity to say thank you — to our patients, our partners, and the Tacoma community that has supported us from the very beginning.” — Mira Dostan, FNP-BC

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millenia Medical Center, the advanced medical spa and wellness center that has rapidly become one of Tacoma's most trusted destinations for science-backed aesthetics and integrative medicine, is proud to announce its Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Community Celebration, taking place on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 4826 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Suite A, Tacoma, WA 98409.

The formal ribbon cutting ceremony, facilitated by the Tacoma Area Chamber of Commerce, will commence at 4:30 PM and is free and open to the public. The event serves as the practice's official ceremonial grand opening — a milestone celebration honoring six months of service to the Tacoma and Pierce County community since the clinic's doors first opened in November 2025.

From Startup to Tacoma's Most Trusted Med Spa — In Six Months

Since opening last fall, Millenia Medical Center has built an impressive foundation of patient trust and clinical excellence. The practice has served hundreds of Tacoma-area patients, earned the prestigious #1 Momentum Ranking among Tacoma medical spas for outstanding review performance and patient satisfaction, and established itself as the South Sound region's premier destination for non-surgical aesthetics, hormone optimization, and medically guided wellness.

"We opened our doors six months ago with a commitment to this community, and the response has been humbling," said Mira Dostan, FNP-BC, Founder and Owner of Millenia Medical Center. "This ribbon cutting is our opportunity to say thank you — to our patients, our partners, and the Tacoma community that has supported us from the very beginning. We also want to welcome anyone who hasn't yet discovered us to come see what we've built."

A Celebration Six Months in the Making

The May 7 ceremony and celebration will offer guests an immersive look at the treatments and technology that have made Millenia Medical Center a standout practice in the South Sound. The evening features live demonstrations led by three of the most respected names in medical aesthetics:

• Morpheus8, the gold-standard radiofrequency microneedling treatment for skin tightening, contouring, and collagen remodeling

• Daxxify, the FDA-approved, long-lasting neuromodulator injectable clinically shown to maintain results for six months or more

• Biote, the nation's leading provider of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT)

Founder and lead provider Mira Dostan, FNP-BC — a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with more than 12 years of clinical experience specializing in integrative wellness, aesthetics, and regenerative medicine — will be personally present throughout the evening to conduct demonstrations and offer one-on-one consultations with guests.

Event Highlights Include:

• Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 4:30 PM, facilitated by the Tacoma Area Chamber of Commerce

• Live demonstrations by Morpheus8, Daxxify, and Biote brand representatives

• Exclusive event-only promotions and special pricing on featured services

• Curated giveaways and prizes for attendees

• Personal consultations with Mira Dostan, FNP-BC

• Complimentary refreshments served throughout the evening

About Millenia Medical Center

Millenia Medical Center is a Tacoma, Washington-based advanced medical spa and wellness center operating under the philosophy "The Science of Rejuvenation. The Art of Care." Founded and led by Mira Dostan, FNP-BC — a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with over 12 years of clinical experience — Millenia has served the Tacoma and Pierce County community since November 2025. The practice holds the #1 Momentum Ranking among Tacoma medical spas and offers a comprehensive portfolio of FDA-approved treatments including Morpheus8 RF Microneedling, Daxxify and Botox Injectables, Biote Hormone Optimization, Laser Hair Removal, IPL Skin Rejuvenation, Medical Weight Loss / GLP-1 Therapy, IV Therapy, Dermal Fillers, and more.

The May 7 event is complimentary and open to the public. Early arrival is encouraged, as demonstration seating is limited.

For media inquiries, interview requests with Mira Dostan, FNP-BC, or high-resolution images, please contact Millenia Medical Center at milleniamedicalcenter@gmail.com or (253) 267-5086.

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