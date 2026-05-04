Orchestra Fuego Announces New Production 'Venimos Con Sandunga'

Orchestra Fuego

Tampa, FL — Renowned independent Salsa powerhouse Orchestra Fuego proudly announces their upcoming production, Venimos Con Sandunga.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned independent Salsa powerhouse Orchestra Fuego proudly announces their upcoming production, Venimos Con Sandunga, set for release by mid-June 2026. This highly anticipated album promises another vibrant chapter in the band’s celebrated catalog, delivering high-energy Salsa, infectious rhythms, and the unmistakable “Fuego” sound that fans around the world have come to love.Loaded with hard-hitting Salsa grooves and dance-floor anthems, Venimos Con Sandunga will once again feature outstanding vocal performances from a lineup of exceptional singers, continuing Orchestra Fuego’s tradition of musical excellence and star-powered collaborations. While full details and featured artists will be announced in the coming months, early buzz already points to a production designed to keep Salsa lovers moving from the first note to the last.One of the album’s most talked-about highlights will be a bold Salsa rendition of Prince’s iconic classic, “Purple Rain,” reimagined with Orchestra Fuego’s signature passion, swing, and rhythmic fire—bridging legendary pop artistry with authentic Salsa sabor.Also featured are other mega hits reimagined with Fuego flair, including Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” Sade’s classic hit “Smooth Operator,” and a powerful Salsa rendition of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.”—each transformed into electrifying arrangements designed to ignite dance floors everywhere.Fans are encouraged to stay connected and receive exclusive updates by signing up for Orchestra Fuego’s email list, where upcoming announcements, release details, and special content surrounding Venimos Con Sandunga will be shared.Get ready to dance the night away—Orchestra Fuego is coming with Sandunga.

Venimos Con Sandunga

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