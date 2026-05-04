The Leadership Book No Business School Teaches: HBCU Dean Dr. Daryl D. Green Releases New Book | The Dean's Devotional
Dr. Daryl D. Green releases The Dean’s Devotional, blending faith and leadership while sharing a historic HBCU turnaround and impact on students.
In an era of artificial intelligence, institutional disruption, and workforce transformation, the leadership conversation has focused almost entirely on strategy, technology, and systems. Dr. Daryl D. Green believes that conversation is missing its foundation.
His new book, The Dean's Devotional, is not a strategy guide. It is not a theology text. It is a character framework — a daily discipline of the kind of interior work that produces exterior results that data alone cannot explain.
The book releases as Dr. Green marks his 60th birthday on February 5, 2026, and stands at the most significant threshold of a career that has crossed three sectors, spanned three decades, and produced outcomes that have drawn national attention to a small HBCU in rural Oklahoma.
Why Character Is the Competitive Advantage Nobody Is Talking About
Dr. Green has spent 27 years managing federal projects at the U.S. Department of Energy, overseeing more than 400 initiatives totaling over $100 million. He has spent more than two decades in higher education. He has advised corporate executives, appeared at international trade conferences, and been cited in USA Today, Ebony Magazine, the Associated Press, and BET.
And his central argument, sharpened across all of it, is this: strategy fails without character to sustain it.
"Every leadership framework I have ever studied eventually comes down to the same thing," said Dr. Green. "What does the leader do when no one is watching, when the resources aren't there, when the pressure is highest? That is a character question. And most leadership development never touches it."
The Dean's Devotional is his answer to that gap. Structured as a daily leadership journey drawing on the Book of Proverbs — one of history's most enduring repositories of practical wisdom on human behavior, decision-making, and institutional life. The book translates ancient insight into the language of modern leadership. Readers do not need to share Dr. Green's faith to benefit from its framework. They need only to take seriously the idea that how a leader is built on the inside determines what they can sustain on the outside.
The Results That Made the Framework Credible
Dr. Green did not write this book from a comfortable position of institutional success. He wrote it from inside one of the hardest leadership environments in American higher education.
When he arrived as Dean of the School of Business at Langston University — Oklahoma’s only Historically Black College and University — enrollment was declining, student engagement was low, and the school was at risk of becoming a cautionary tale about institutional inertia. He had a small group of full-time faculty. He had a fraction of the budget his peer institutions operated with. He had no guarantee the turnaround was possible.
He started by listening. He surveyed students on what wasn't working. He convened Dean's RoundTables — small-group sessions designed to move beyond survey data and understand lived experience in real time. He built new systems around what he heard. He gave students, including two juniors named Logan Brown and Tayren James, the authority and infrastructure to build a DECA chapter from the ground up, transforming it into a career accelerator that connected Langston students directly to the professional world.
What followed has been cited as one of the most closely watched turnarounds in HBCU education:
- Enrollment grew from 270 to 416 students — a 54% surge — while business school enrollment nationally declined
- Graduating seniors ranked in the Top 1% nationally on the Peregrine Business Exam, outperforming graduates from both Predominantly White Institutions and peer HBCUs across 13 core business competency areas
- The school earned a national ranking of #39 of 89 HBCU Business Schools.
- Students launched ventures, earned IBM certifications, competed in regional DECA competitions, and entered professional rooms — including the 43rd Annual Oklahoma World Trade Conference — as participants, not observers
Last week, Dr. Green appeared as the only university dean on the expert panel at that conference. When he stepped off the stage, C-suite executives followed him into the hallway with one question: How do I prepare my people for AI?
The man they were asking had already answered that question, with three faculty members and a character-driven leadership model built in Langston, Oklahoma.
What the Book Actually Is
The Dean's Devotional is a daily leadership discipline. Each entry is short, direct, and structured around a specific character attribute. The framework draws on the Book of Proverbs — not as a religious prescription, but as what it has always been: one of the oldest and most rigorous examinations of how human beings make decisions, build institutions, exercise power, and either sustain or destroy what they build.
Readers who lead organizations, manage teams, navigate institutional politics, or simply want to understand how the most durable leaders are formed will find the framework immediately applicable — regardless of their faith tradition or lack thereof.
"I am not asking anyone to adopt my beliefs," said Dr. Green. "I am asking leaders to take seriously the interior work that every great leadership tradition — ancient and modern, secular and sacred — has always said matters most. The wisdom in Proverbs is not owned by any denomination. It is a mirror for anyone willing to look."
A portion of all proceeds supports student scholarships at Langston University — an extension of a career defined by investing in the next generation rather than memorializing the last one.
Availability
The Dean's Devotional is published by Walk By Faith Publishing and is available now at www.wbyf.site.
Dr. Daryl D. Green is a business dean, leadership scholar, workforce strategist, and author whose career spans federal government, higher education, and entrepreneurial consulting. He serves as Dean and Full Professor of the School of Business at Langston University, Oklahoma's only HBCU.
Dr. Daryl Green
Dean, Langston University School of Business
daryl.green@langston.edu
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