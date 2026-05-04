Nicole Locklin Launches Campaign for U.S. Congress in FL-CD-26, Focused on Affordability, Anti-Corruption & Ending Wars

Nicole Locklin Portrait Photo

Nicole Locklin Launches FL-26 Congressional Bid as Wealth Gap Widens, Calls to Tax Billionaires and Lower Costs

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole Locklin, a Miami-based attorney and advocate for working families today announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the United States House of Representatives in Florida’s 26th Congressional District (FL-26), launching a campaign centered on affordability, anti-corruption, economic justice, and ending endless wars.Locklin enters the race with more than a decade of experience in law, compliance, and business operations, working across complex systems and major institutions. Her campaign launches as economic pressure intensifies both nationally and locally: U.S. billionaires hold approximately $6.8 trillion in wealth, while the typical U.S. household net worth is about $193,000 (Federal Reserve; Forbes), and in Miami-Dade County, median rents have surged more than 30% in recent years—placing South Florida among the least affordable housing markets in the country (Zillow; Miami Realtors; U.S. Census ACS).“Costs are out of control in South Florida, and the people in power aren’t fixing it—they’re protecting the same systems that caused it,” said Locklin. “I’m running for Congress to lower costs for working families, end corruption, and make government work for the people again.”Locklin has pledged to reject corporate PAC money and is advocating for higher taxes on billionaires and large corporations to fund investments in healthcare, affordable housing, education, and job creation. She is also calling for an end to “endless and unauthorized wars” and a shift in federal spending toward domestic priorities.“We can afford to take care of our people—we’re just choosing not to,” Locklin added. “If we stop catering to corporate interests and start taxing extreme wealth, we can invest in the things that actually make people’s lives better.”Florida’s 26th Congressional District, which includes parts of Miami-Dade County, is experiencing rising housing costs, insurance premiums, and economic inequality—issues that are central to Locklin’s campaign.The campaign will officially kick off with a virtual launch event on May 4, inviting supporters, community leaders, and voters across FL-26 to join and learn more about the campaign’s vision.Locklin’s campaign aims to build a broad coalition of working families, young voters, and community members seeking a more accountable and responsive government.“This campaign is about people over profit,” said Locklin. “If we come together, we can take on corruption, lower costs, and build a future that works for all of us.”

Campaign Launch Video Title: "Affordability Crisis"

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