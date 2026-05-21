Safe Drink, A New Reusable Locking Bottle Invented to Prevent Drink Spiking on College Campuses

Safe Drink on College Campuses The Safe Drink Bottle Fully Patented Technology

A one-of-a-kind solution to prevent drink spiking empowers women to control their own safety.

Our goal is to create a safer environment on college campuses and beyond, and we believe this product is a step in the right direction.” — Keith Barnett, Safe Drink Founder

PAWLING, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new product has been released that aims to combat the growing issue of drink spiking on college campuses and bars. Safe Drink is a reusable locking bottle, fully patented and available on Amazon, designed to provide a safe and secure way for individuals to protect their drinks from being tampered with.Drink spiking, the act of adding drugs or alcohol to someone's drink without their knowledge, has become a major concern on college campuses across the country. According to a study by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, approximately 97,000 students between the ages of 18 and 24 are victims of alcohol-related sexual assault or date rape each year. This alarming statistic highlights the need for preventative measures to be taken.The new reusable locking bottle, available for purchase on Amazon, is a simple yet effective solution to this problem. The bottle features a unique locking mechanism that can only be opened with a customizable two-digit combination, preventing anyone from tampering with the contents."We are proud to introduce this innovative product that will provide individuals with peace of mind when enjoying a night out," said Safe Drink Founder, Keith Barnett. "Our goal is to create a safer environment on college campuses and beyond, and we believe this product is a step in the right direction."Inspired to create Safe Drink by personal experience at college parties, Founder Keith Barnett says that drink spiking is “a very real threat” in today’s world and encourages people to take the dangers seriously. “Whether you use a Safe Drink bottle, a drink cover, or any other means of protecting yourself, it is important to take real action to prevent drink spiking. It can happen a lot faster than you’d think and anyone can be a victim.”The reusable locking bottle is now available for purchase on the Amazon Listing Page and wholesale pricing is available upon request through the company website www.getsafedrink.com . With its simple yet effective design, it is sure to become a must-have for anyone looking to protect themselves from drink spiking. For more information, please visit the website or contact the company directly. Together, we can make a difference in preventing drink spiking and promoting a safer community.

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