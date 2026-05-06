Saudi German Hospital Ajman completes CXM's Signature Patient and Employee Experience Program

UAE hospitals are raising the bar on Patient & Employee Experience. Here is what that takes. Saudi German Hospital Ajman has completed the foundational stages of CXM’s Signature Patient and Employee Experience Program

CXM's Patient and Employee Experience Program is setting a new benchmark for patient experience in UAE hospitals.

Most hospitals measure patient experience. The ones pulling ahead are building it.” — Raluca Berchiu, Founder & CEO of CXM

AJMAN, إمارة دبيّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi German Hospital Ajman has completed the foundational stages of CXM’s Signature Patient and Employee Experience Program, a structured, multi-phase patient experience transformation that has been operating across the Saudi German Health UAE network. The program covers experience immersion, hospital-wide mindset transformation, and design and behavioural workshops, engaging the full hospital workforce across every role and level of the organization.

The completion positions Saudi German Hospital Ajman as the second site in the Saudi German Health UAE network to reach this stage of the program. Saudi German Health Dubai completed the same program, following which the network earned the Gold Award for Patient Experience Excellence from the Arab Hospitals Federation in 2025, selected from 267 submissions across 10 Arab countries. It was the first time a private UAE hospital network received that recognition.

CXM’s Signature Patient and Employee Experience Program is a multi-phase transformation framework operating across UAE hospital networks. The foundational stages completed at Saudi German Hospital Ajman encompass three interconnected bodies of work.

The first stage, the experience immersion, establishes an evidence-based picture of how patients and staff experience the hospital, surfacing the gap between organizational intent and operational reality across departments and shifts. The second stage, the hospital-wide mindset transformation, engages every employee across every level of seniority in building a shared standard of patient care, including functions where patient experience has not previously been framed as part of the role. The third stage, the design and behavioural workshops, translates that shared understanding into embedded behavioral change across departments, producing outcomes that do not depend on the program continuing to hold.

The three stages are designed to be sequential and non-interchangeable. The organizational foundation built through completing all three is what enables the advanced stages of CXM’s Patient and Employee Experience Signature Program, including signature experience design and digital and operational excellence, to be implemented effectively.

The program addresses patient experience and employee experience simultaneously, on the basis that the conditions inside a hospital organization are directly reflected in the experience patients receive. Saudi German Hospital Ajman now has a workforce that holds a shared understanding of what patient experience means at this institution, aligned leadership, and behavioral changes embedded into daily operations.

“When a hospital places equal focus on Patient Experience and Employee Experience, it creates a cycle of trust, operational clarity and sustainable growth, happier patients, more engaged teams and measurable business impact.” — Dr. Yehia El Gabbani, Hospital Director, Saudi German Hospital Ajman

The extension of CXM’s Signature Patient and Employee Experience Program to Saudi German Hospital Ajman reflects a network-level commitment from Saudi German Health UAE to maintain a consistent standard of patient care across all sites. Saudi German Health UAE operates five hospitals and multiple clinics across the UAE and is part of the Saudi German Health Group, the largest private healthcare group in the MENA region with operations across the few Gulf region.

As patient expectations across the UAE healthcare sector continue to rise, shaped by broader standards of service excellence across industries, Saudi German Health UAE has positioned patient and employee experience transformation as a group-wide operational priority rather than a site-specific initiative.

“A patient experience standard that lives in a document will not survive Monday morning. It has to live in the people.” — Raluca Berchiu, Founder & CEO, CXM

CXM’s Signature Patient and Employee Experience Program has been operating in the UAE healthcare sector as a structured alternative to conventional patient experience consulting engagements. The program is designed around sustained organizational presence, remaining active through implementation and the period in which behavioral change embeds into daily culture, rather than concluding at the strategy or training stage.

The program draws on a methodology developed across healthcare and complex service environments including aviation, banking, hospitality and government sectors. Its application across the Saudi German Health UAE network represents one of the most extensive patient and employee experience transformations undertaken by a private hospital group in the UAE.

ABOUT CXM

CXM is a UAE-based healthcare transformation organization working with hospital networks across the MENA region on patient and employee experience, medical tourism, AI-powered operations and EBITDA improvement. Where most firms stop at strategy, CXM delivers 360-degree transformation, from diagnosis through execution through sustained embedding across the full organization. The organization’s Signature Patient and Employee Experience Program brings hospitality-caliber excellence to hospital environments through a structured, multi-phase approach recognized as one of the most distinctive in the region. Founded by Raluca Berchiu, Dubai, UAE. consultcxm.com

ABOUT SAUDI GERMAN HOSPITAL AJMAN

Saudi German Hospital Ajman is a tertiary care facility established in 2018 and part of Saudi German Health UAE, one of the largest private healthcare networks in the MENA region. Operating across 43,000 square metres with over 200 beds and five operating theatres, the hospital offers specialist services to patients across Ajman and the northern Emirates. Saudi German Health UAE is part of a group with over 35 years of history across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Yemen.

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