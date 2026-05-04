Twins Days Festival Announces 51st Annual Celebration: The World’s Largest Gathering of Twins Returns August 8–9, 2026

The Twins Days Festival attracts more than 2,000 sets of twins and multiples each year, along with visitors from around the world.

TWINSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 51st annual Twins Days Festival, recognized by Guinness World Records as the Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World, will take place August 8–9, 2026 in Twinsburg, Ohio, located 25 miles southeast of Cleveland. What began in 1976 as a modest community celebration has evolved into a globally recognized event that welcomes more than 2,000 sets of registered twins and multiples each year.The festival draws attendees, researchers, and media from around the world, offering a rare opportunity to explore the cultural, scientific, and social dimensions of twinship. While the event centers on twins and multiples, non twins are warmly invited to experience the unique atmosphere that has made Twins Days an international celebration.2026 Theme: “Totally Two-bular!”This year, the festival rewinds to the vibrant, neon hued 1980s with the theme “Totally Two-bular!” Attendees are encouraged to embrace the decade’s bold style — from neon tracksuits and shoulder pads to iconic pop culture looks — celebrating twinship with double the color, double the creativity, and double the fun.Festival HighlightsSaturday, August 8: The weekend opens with the signature “Double Take” Parade, followed by a full day of programming including:• Twins contests and talent showcases• Twins research opportunities• Group photo sessions• Live entertainment• Arts & crafts and themed vendor booths• Cornhole tournament• Evening fireworks spectacular• Food concessions and official festival merchandise will be available throughout the day.Sunday, August 9: Sunday begins with the Twins Days 5K Run and Fun Walk, benefiting Empower Sports. Daytime activities mirror Saturday’s offerings, with the addition of bingo and a twins volleyball tournament. (The parade and fireworks are Saturday only events.)RegistrationTwins and multiples are encouraged to register to participate in festival activities and to be included in the official annual count. Registration is available online at twinsdays.org and onsite during the festival weekend.For more information and sponsorship opportunities, visit our website at twinsdays.org.

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