Generative AI In Creative Industries Market Set to Reach $15.5 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company’s Generative AI In Creative Industries Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Generative AI In Creative Industries Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Generative AI In Creative Industries Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Generative AI In Creative Industries Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generative AI In Creative Industries market to surpass $16 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Generative AI market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $130 billion by 2030, with Generative AI In Creative Industries to represent around 12% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Generative AI In Creative Industries market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Generative AI In Creative Industries Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the generative AI in creative industries market in 2030, valued at $6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the rapid adoption of AI-powered creative tools across media and entertainment industries, the presence of leading technology providers and AI startups across the United States and Canada, increasing demand for automated content generation in advertising and digital media, rising investments in immersive content technologies such as AR and VR, and the growing need for cost-efficient and scalable creative production workflows across industries.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Generative AI In Creative Industries Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the generative AI in creative industries market in 2030, valued at $5 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28%. The exponential growth can be attributed to strong intellectual property frameworks supporting AI-generated content, increasing adoption of AI-driven content moderation and copyright management tools, growing demand for real-time content personalization across digital platforms, rising use of generative AI in social media and influencer marketing ecosystems, and expanding venture capital investments fueling innovation in creative AI startups.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Generative AI In Creative Industries Market In 2030?

The generative AI in creative industries market is segmented by type into text-to-image generation, image-to-image generation, music generation, video generation, and 3D modeling and animation. The text-to-image generation market will be the largest segment of the generative AI in creative industries market segmented by type, accounting for 40% or $6 billion of the total in 2030. The text-to-image generation market will be supported by the widespread use of AI tools for rapid visual content creation, increasing demand for high-quality graphics in advertising and social media, growing adoption among designers and content creators for concept visualization, advancements in diffusion models and generative algorithms, and the ability to significantly reduce design time and production costs while maintaining creative flexibility.

The generative AI in creative industries market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premise and cloud.

The generative AI in creative industries market is segmented by application into gaming, film and television, advertising and marketing, music and sound production, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Generative AI In Creative Industries Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the generative AI in creative industries market leading up to 2030 is 30%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Generative AI In Creative Industries Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global generative AI in creative industries market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape content creation processes, digital media production, immersive experience development, integration of AR and VR, and creative automation frameworks across industries.

Increasing Amount Of User Information Associated With IoT Devices - The increasing amount of user information associated with IoT devices is expected to become a key growth driver for the generative AI in creative industries market by 2030. The expansion of connected devices is generating vast amounts of user data, enabling AI systems to create highly personalized and context-aware content. Creative industries are leveraging this data to tailor advertisements, music, and visual content to individual user preferences. This data-driven personalization enhances user engagement and content relevance, driving adoption of generative AI tools. As a result, the increasing amount of user information associated with IoT devices is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Surge In Integration Of AR And VR In Creative Industries - The surge in integration of AR and VR in creative industries is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the generative AI in creative industries market by 2030. The adoption of immersive technologies is increasing demand for dynamic, real-time content generation, which generative AI can efficiently provide. AI-driven tools are being used to create virtual environments, characters, and interactive experiences for gaming, film, and marketing applications. This integration enhances user engagement and enables scalable content production for immersive platforms. Consequently, the surge in integration of AR and VR in creative industries is projected to contribute around 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Demand For Immersive Content - The increasing demand for immersive content is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the generative AI in creative industries market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly seeking interactive and visually rich experiences across digital platforms, driving the need for advanced content creation technologies. Generative AI enables rapid production of high-quality visuals, audio, and video tailored for immersive environments. This demand is particularly strong in gaming, virtual production, and digital marketing applications. Therefore, the increasing demand for immersive content is projected to contribute approximately 1.0% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Generative AI In Creative Industries Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the text-to-image generation, image-to-image generation, music generation, video generation, and 3D modeling and animation market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $12 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of AI-powered creative tools across industries, rising demand for automated and scalable content production, growing need for personalized and high-quality digital media, continuous advancements in generative algorithms and computing capabilities, and expanding applications across gaming, film, advertising, and virtual environments. This momentum reflects the growing transformation of creative workflows through AI-driven automation and innovation, accelerating growth across the global generative AI ecosystem in creative industries.

The text-to-image generation market is projected to grow by $5 billion, the image-to-image generation market by $2 billion, the music generation market by $1 billion, the video generation market by $2 billion, and the 3D modeling and animation market by $2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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