Intravenous Immunoglobulin Global Market Report 2026| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends

The Business Research Company’s Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intravenous Immunoglobulin market to surpass $24 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Blood Products market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $48 billion by 2030, with Intravenous Immunoglobulin to represent around 50% of the parent market. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,513 billion by 2030, the Intravenous Immunoglobulin market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the intravenous immunoglobulin market in 2030, valued at $10 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of autoimmune and immunodeficiency disorders, increasing demand for advanced biologic therapies, well-established plasma collection and fractionation infrastructure, strong presence of leading biopharmaceutical companies, and growing adoption of immunoglobulin therapies across neurological and rare disease indications supported by advanced healthcare systems in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the intravenous immunoglobulin market in 2030, valued at $9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing diagnosis rates of primary immunodeficiency diseases, expanding clinical use of IVIG in neurological and autoimmune conditions such as CIDP and myasthenia gravis, high healthcare spending, strong reimbursement frameworks, and continuous research and development initiatives by domestic biopharmaceutical companies to expand therapeutic applications and improve treatment outcomes.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market In 2030?

The intravenous immunoglobulin market is segmented by type into IgG (Immunoglobulin G), IgM (Immunoglobulin M), IgA (Immunoglobulin A), IgE (Immunoglobulin E), and IgD (Immunoglobulin D). The IgG (Immunoglobulin G) market will be the largest segment of the intravenous immunoglobulin market segmented by type, accounting for 79% or $19 billion of the total in 2030. The IgG (Immunoglobulin G) market will be supported by its broad therapeutic applicability across a wide range of immunodeficiency and autoimmune disorders, high efficacy and safety profile, increasing clinical preference among healthcare providers, growing demand for long-term immunotherapy treatments, and continuous advancements in plasma-derived therapies enhancing product availability and treatment effectiveness.

The intravenous immunoglobulin market is segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and other distribution channels.

The intravenous immunoglobulin market is segmented by application into hypogammaglobulinemia, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), primary immunodeficiency diseases, myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and other applications.

The intravenous immunoglobulin market is segmented by end user into hospitals, clinics, and home care.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the intravenous immunoglobulin market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global intravenous immunoglobulin market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape immunotherapy adoption, plasma-derived product innovation, expanding clinical trials, treatment accessibility, and disease management frameworks across the global healthcare industry.

Rising Prevalence Of Autoimmune And Immunodeficiency Disorders - The rising prevalence of autoimmune and immunodeficiency disorders is expected to become a key growth driver for the intravenous immunoglobulin market by 2030. The increasing incidence of conditions such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy is driving demand for effective immunoglobulin therapies. Early diagnosis and improved disease awareness are further contributing to higher treatment adoption rates. Healthcare providers are increasingly relying on IVIG as a standard therapy due to its proven efficacy in modulating immune responses. As a result, the rising prevalence of autoimmune and immunodeficiency disorders is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Expanding Clinical Applications In Neurological And Rare Diseases - The expanding clinical applications in neurological and rare diseases are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the intravenous immunoglobulin market by 2030. Ongoing research is continuously identifying new therapeutic indications for IVIG, particularly in rare and complex neurological disorders. This expansion is increasing the patient pool and boosting product demand across specialized treatment areas. Additionally, regulatory approvals for new indications are supporting wider clinical adoption. Consequently, the expanding clinical applications in neurological and rare diseases are projected to contribute around 2.9% annual growth to the market.

Advancements In Plasma Fractionation And Immunotherapy Technologies - Advancements in plasma fractionation and immunotherapy technologies are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the intravenous immunoglobulin market by 2030. Innovations in plasma collection, purification, and manufacturing processes are improving product yield, safety, and scalability. These technological advancements are enabling manufacturers to meet growing global demand while maintaining high-quality standards. Furthermore, the development of next-generation immunotherapies is enhancing treatment efficacy and patient outcomes. Therefore, advancements in plasma fractionation and immunotherapy technologies are projected to contribute approximately 2.7% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the IgG (Immunoglobulin G) market, the IgM (Immunoglobulin M) market, the IgA (Immunoglobulin A) market, the IgE (Immunoglobulin E) market, and the IgD (Immunoglobulin D) market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $7 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for targeted immunotherapies, expanding treatment applications across autoimmune and neurological disorders, rising investments in plasma-derived product development, and growing focus on improving patient outcomes through advanced biologic therapies. This momentum reflects the healthcare industry’s focus on enhancing disease management, expanding access to life-saving treatments, and advancing immunotherapy innovation, accelerating growth across the global intravenous immunoglobulin ecosystem.

The IgG (Immunoglobulin G) market is projected to grow by $6 billion, the IgM (Immunoglobulin M) market by $0.4 billion, the IgA (Immunoglobulin A) market by $0.3 billion, the IgE (Immunoglobulin E) market by $0.2 billion, and the IgD (Immunoglobulin D) market by $0.1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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