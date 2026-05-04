Enterprise Storage Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2030

The Business Research Company’s Enterprise Storage Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Enterprise Storage Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Enterprise Storage Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Enterprise Storage Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprise Storage market to surpass $218 billion in 2030. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Enterprise Storage market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Enterprise Storage Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the enterprise storage market in 2030, valued at $76 billion. The market is expected to grow from $49.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rapid digital transformation across emerging economies, increasing data generation from enterprises and consumers, expansion of cloud infrastructure and hyperscale data centers, rising adoption of big data analytics and artificial intelligence workloads, and strong investments in IT infrastructure modernization across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Enterprise Storage Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the enterprise storage market in 2030, valued at $64 billion. The market is expected to grow from $48.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing demand for data backup and disaster recovery solutions, strong adoption of software-defined storage and virtualization technologies, rising need for compliance-driven data retention and governance, growing deployment of edge storage solutions for real-time processing, and continuous advancements in storage hardware such as NVMe and flash-based systems improving performance and efficiency.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Enterprise Storage Market In 2030?

The enterprise storage market is segmented by type into storage area networks systems (SANs), network-attached storage systems, direct-attached storage (DAS) systems, and object storage systems. The storage area networks systems (SANs) market will be the largest segment of the enterprise storage market segmented by type, accounting for 42% or $93 billion of the total in 2030. The storage area networks systems (SANs) market will be supported by the increasing need for high-speed data access and centralized storage management, growing deployment of mission-critical enterprise applications, rising demand for scalable and secure storage infrastructure, widespread adoption in large enterprises and data centers, and continuous advancements in fiber channel and NVMe technologies to improve performance and reliability.

The enterprise storage market is segmented by deployment into on-premise, hybrid, and cloud-based.

The enterprise storage market is segmented by application into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The enterprise storage market is segmented by end-user industry into information technology (IT) and telecommunications (telecom), banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, government, and other end-user industries.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Enterprise Storage Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the enterprise storage market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Enterprise Storage Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global enterprise storage market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape data management strategies, storage infrastructure investments, scalability frameworks, and enterprise digital transformation initiatives across industries.

Increasing Reliance On Digital Business Operations - The increasing reliance on digital business operations is expected to become a key growth driver for the enterprise storage market by 2030. Organizations are generating massive volumes of data through digital platforms, online transactions, and connected systems, requiring robust and scalable storage infrastructure. Enterprises are increasingly prioritizing data availability, reliability, and real-time access to support mission-critical operations and customer engagement. This growing dependence on digital ecosystems is accelerating investments in advanced storage technologies. As a result, the increasing reliance on digital business operations is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Investments In Data Governance Solutions - The increasing investments in data governance solutions are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the enterprise storage market by 2030. Organizations are focusing on regulatory compliance, data security, and privacy management, leading to higher demand for structured and well-managed storage systems. Advanced storage solutions enable better data classification, access control, and lifecycle management, ensuring compliance with evolving global regulations. Enterprises are therefore allocating significant budgets toward secure and compliant storage infrastructure. Consequently, the increasing investments in data governance solutions are projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Demand For Efficient And Scalable Storage Solutions - The increasing demand for efficient and scalable storage solutions is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the enterprise storage market by 2030. Businesses require flexible storage systems that can handle exponential data growth while maintaining performance and cost efficiency. Technologies such as software-defined storage, cloud storage, and object storage are enabling enterprises to scale dynamically based on workload requirements. Additionally, the need for high-performance storage to support AI, analytics, and real-time processing is further driving innovation in this space. Therefore, the increasing demand for efficient and scalable storage solutions is projected to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Enterprise Storage Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the storage area networks systems (SANs) market, the network-attached storage systems market, the direct-attached storage (DAS) systems market, and the object storage systems market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $62 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing enterprise data volumes, growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, rising need for high-performance and low-latency storage solutions, and continuous advancements in storage technologies to improve efficiency, scalability, and data management capabilities. This momentum reflects the increasing importance of data-driven decision-making and digital infrastructure, accelerating growth across the global enterprise storage ecosystem.

The storage area networks systems (SANs) market is projected to grow by $26 billion, the network-attached storage systems market by $18 billion, the direct-attached storage (DAS) systems market by $5 billion, and the object storage systems market by $13 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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